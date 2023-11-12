Israeli fighter jets launched an intense series of strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, with more than 450 targets hit in the past 24 hours, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The air strikes have led to a high number of casualties, with dozens of people killed, as reported by the health ministry in Gaza.

Israeli Strikes Escalate in Gaza, Raising Concerns Over Civilian Losses

The bombardment, which involved airstrikes from the air, ground, and sea, has been described by a Reuters journalist in Gaza as one of the most intense since Israel’s offensive began in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on southern Israel several weeks ago. The conflict has resulted in a high number of deaths on both sides, with more than 9,770 Palestinians reported killed by health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

The IDF stated that their strikes targeted various Hamas facilities, including tunnels, military compounds, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts. Ground troops also seized a militant compound, which contained observation posts, training areas, and underground tunnels used by Hamas operatives. The IDF reported that several Hamas fighters, including a senior commander, were among those killed in the operation.

The Israeli government has faced pressure to minimize civilian casualties in their offensive, and there have been calls for an immediate ceasefire from international actors, including the US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently made a visit to the region, meeting with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. While Blinken expressed concerns that a ceasefire could benefit Hamas, Netanyahu insisted that there would be no ceasefire without the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Meanwhile, tensions in the region continue to escalate. Pro-Palestinian protests took place in Turkey, with hundreds of people attempting to storm an air base housing US troops. In addition, Lebanon witnessed an increase in hostilities after an Israeli strike in the southern part of the country resulted in the deaths of three children and their grandmother.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who is responsible for the airstrikes in Gaza?

A: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out the strikes in response to attacks by Hamas.

Q: How many targets were hit in the past 24 hours?

A: More than 450 Hamas targets were struck by Israeli fighter jets.

Q: What is the current death toll?

A: The conflict has resulted in the deaths of dozens of people, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Q: Has there been any progress towards a ceasefire?

A: Calls for an immediate ceasefire have been made by international actors, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that there will be no ceasefire without the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Q: Have there been any international diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict?

A: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited the region and met with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to discuss the situation.

Sources:

– reuters.com