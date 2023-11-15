Israeli Strikes in Gaza Lead to Destruction of Vital Medical Facilities and Trapped Civilians

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have caused significant damage to medical facilities and resulted in the deaths of numerous civilians, according to Gaza officials. The main hospital in Gaza, al-Shifa, has had its cardiac ward destroyed, leaving patients and medical personnel without vital care. The ongoing conflict has left thousands of medics, patients, and displaced people trapped in the hospital, as Israeli troops close in on the facility.

The situation in Gaza has worsened as the offensive intensifies. The UNDP reported that several people were killed and injured when a strike hit a UN compound in Gaza City, a location where hundreds had sought shelter. The UNDP expressed its concern over the mounting civilian casualties and called for an end to the conflict.

Al-Shifa Hospital, a key medical facility in Gaza, has repeatedly come under fire. Israeli forces claim that Hamas fighters are using the hospital as a command center, an allegation that Hamas denies. Witnesses inside the hospital reported intense fighting, while Gaza officials confirmed that the cardiac ward was destroyed in one airstrike. The hospital now faces a critical shortage of electricity and supplies. Incubators in the neonatal unit, which are essential for the survival of newborns, have been rendered useless due to power cuts. Tragically, two babies in the unit died when the power to their incubators depleted. Another patient died when his ventilator was cut off.

In response to the deteriorating situation, the Israeli military has pledged to assist in the evacuation of babies from al-Shifa Hospital. However, the hospital remains inaccessible to the newly wounded, leaving them without proper medical care. With no one able to enter or leave the hospital, injured individuals are unable to be transported to al-Shifa Hospital for treatment.

The impact of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has been devastating. Gaza officials report that over 11,000 Palestinians, including many children, have been killed since the conflict began. The UNRWA states that at least 100 of its employees have also lost their lives. Additionally, the campaign has resulted in the displacement of 1.6 million Palestinians, causing a severe strain on resources and infrastructure in the already besieged enclave.

Palestinians who have been forced from their homes are now living in dire conditions. Many are residing in overcrowded outdoor camps, lacking basic necessities such as food, water, and medicine. Humanitarian workers stress that the limited aid that has entered Gaza is insufficient to meet the immense needs of the population.

Israeli officials claim that Hamas, the militant group governing Gaza, killed over 1,200 Israelis and took hostages during its surprise attack. However, it is important to note that the disproportionate use of force by Israeli forces has led to a significantly higher death toll among Palestinians.

Source: Al Jazeera

