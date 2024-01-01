New Year’s Day Strikes in Central Gaza Leave Dozens Dead as Tensions Escalate

The conflict in Gaza continues to escalate as Israeli strikes in central Gaza on New Year’s Day resulted in the deaths of at least 35 people, according to hospital officials. The fighting comes just a day after Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that the war will persist for “many more months,” defying international calls for a cease-fire. The ongoing air-and-ground war, which has already entered its third month, has raised concerns about a potential regional crisis.

In addition to the strikes in central Gaza, the U.S. military reported that it had killed several Iran-backed Houthi rebels who attempted to attack a cargo ship in the Red Sea. This incident marks an escalation in the maritime conflict linked to the broader war in the region. Furthermore, an Israeli Cabinet minister’s suggestion to encourage emigration from Gaza has strained relations with Egypt and other friendly Arab states.

According to Israeli officials, the objective of the offensive is to dismantle the governing and military capabilities of Hamas in Gaza, which launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7th. This attack led to the loss of over 1,200 lives and the capture of approximately 240 hostages. While a temporary cease-fire agreement in November resulted in the release of nearly half of the hostages, the conflict has persisted.

Amidst the ongoing violence, Palestinians in Gaza, particularly those displaced by the war, are unable to find solace. New Year’s Eve was a somber occasion for many, with displaced individuals expressing a sense of despair and a lack of hope for the future. The humanitarian crisis caused by the war has resulted in a quarter of Gaza’s residents facing starvation, and Israel’s bombardments have led to the displacement of approximately 85% of the population.

Israeli forces have expanded their offensive to central Gaza, targeting densely populated communities that are home to refugees from the 1948 war and their descendants. This expansion has led to further casualties, with an Israeli airstrike in the town of Zweida resulting in the deaths of at least 13 people. The Israeli military has also engaged in battles with militants in Khan Younis, where they believe Hamas leaders are hiding.

Despite the Israeli military’s withdrawal of some forces from Gaza as part of their “smart management” of the war, the fighting continues to rage on. The scale of destruction and the displacement of residents have raised concerns that Israel is seeking to drive out Gaza’s population and prevent their return. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich even suggested encouraging migration from Gaza and re-establishing Jewish settlements in the territory. These comments have strained relations with neighboring Egypt and other Arab countries, who fear a mass influx of Palestinian refugees.

It is important to note that Israel has denied seeking to resettle Palestinians and claims that its policy is to enable individuals who wish to leave to do so. However, the situation remains highly volatile, and the ongoing conflict shows no signs of abating.

