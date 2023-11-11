Israeli Tech Startups Seek Opportunities Abroad Amidst Political Uncertainty

Tel Aviv, Israel – In a challenging political landscape, Israeli tech startups are adapting to protect their business interests. Rampant protests against government plans to weaken the judiciary and erode the independence of the Supreme Court have created uncertainty and forced many startups to consider shifting their operations overseas.

Chen Amit, co-founder and CEO of the multi-billion dollar fintech startup Tipalti, is among the concerned entrepreneurs. Amit, a regular participant in the protests, emphasizes the importance of democracy in the face of these challenges. However, he expresses his primary concern for the future of Tipalti and the risks associated with the judicial overhaul.

To mitigate potential business disruptions, Tipalti keeps most of its funds outside of Israel. In addition, the company has obtained an L1 visa that allows for the transfer of staff from their Israeli office to their headquarters in Foster City, California. Amit anticipates that 15% of his Israeli workforce will relocate abroad within the next 18 months.

Tipalti is not alone in taking precautionary measures. A recent survey conducted by “Start-up Nation Central” (SNC), a non-profit organization, reveals that nearly 70% of the startups polled are actively considering moving their money, employees, and even their headquarters outside of Israel due to the political climate. Some companies are even resorting to layoffs.

Furthermore, investments in Israeli startups have witnessed a significant decline. Ari Strasberg, the Vice President of Strategy at SNC, highlights a 70% drop in investments from last year to the present. Unlike the United States, where the decline in startup investments has begun to reverse, Israel continues to experience an ongoing decrease, with the last quarter alone witnessing an additional 30% decline.

During the first half of 2023, private investment in Israeli startups amounted to $3.9 billion, the lowest since 2018, according to SNC. Compounding the issue is the devaluation of the Israeli currency, the shekel, against the US dollar. This year, the shekel has already depreciated by over 5%, prompting concerns from financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and Moody’s, as well as officials from Israel’s own Finance Ministry, who warn of potential damage to the economy.

Estimates from the Ministry of Finance suggest that the judicial overhaul could result in an annual loss of up to 100 billion shekels ($27 billion) in economic growth, including potential credit rating downgrades, decreased investment, and a weaker shekel.

Despite these concerns, government ministers have declined interviews on the matter. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich released a statement, dismissing the economic impact as temporary, claiming that Israel’s economy is built on strong foundations and will thrive under experienced leadership.

However, with an uncertain political landscape and a shrinking tech ecosystem, the potential for growth in Israel’s economy may be hindered. The technology sector, a vital contributor to the country’s exports, relies heavily on multinational companies and homegrown startups. In 2022, tech startups alone raised $15.5 billion, accounting for nearly 3% of the country’s GDP.

Protesters hold hope that the government will reverse its course or that the Supreme Court will strike down the judicial overhaul bills. But until then, many Israeli startups are seeking opportunities abroad, navigating through the complexities of an evolving political environment.

