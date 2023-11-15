Israeli Soldier Fatally Injured in Attack at Checkpoint

In a tragic incident at a checkpoint between Israel and the occupied West Bank, an Israeli soldier lost his life while two others sustained injuries. The attacker, a Palestinian truck driver, rammed his vehicle into the soldiers before quickly fleeing the scene. However, he was apprehended at another checkpoint a few miles away and subsequently shot, resulting in his death.

The assault took place at the Maccabim checkpoint, also referred to as Beit Sira, on Thursday. The driver, who was later identified as a 41-year-old Palestinian with a permit to work in Israel, carried out the ramming before making his escape. According to reports, Israeli security forces succeeded in intercepting him at a subsequent checkpoint, where the confrontation occurred.

The Israeli army confirmed that the driver was “neutralised.” Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and commended the security forces for their swift and resolute action to eliminate the assailant.

Captured footage circulating on social media portrayed the truck surrounded by security guards at the second checkpoint, while the sound of gunshots filled the air. The targeted checkpoint, located near the Israeli city of Modiin, is a crucial thoroughfare connecting central Israel, the occupied West Bank, and Jerusalem. It is often heavily populated with commuters, security personnel, and soldiers.

This tragic incident follows the previous day’s attack, in which a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager stabbed and wounded an Israeli settler at a light-rail station in occupied East Jerusalem. However, an off-duty police officer promptly intervened, shooting and killing the assailant.

In another recent episode, four Israeli soldiers were injured by an explosive device during their patrol and accompanying of Jewish settlers to Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, a city in the occupied West Bank. This location has frequently been a point of tension, provoking numerous protests by Palestinians.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed an escalation in near-nightly raids by Israeli forces since early last year, while attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian towns and villages have also surged. According to the United Nations, more than 200 Palestinians have lost their lives in 2023 alone, making it the deadliest year for Palestinians since the organization began documenting fatalities in 2006. Meanwhile, at least 30 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks within the same time frame.

FAQ

Q: What happened in the attack?

A: A Palestinian truck driver rammed his vehicle into Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint, resulting in the death of one soldier and injuries to two others.

Q: Was the attacker stopped?

A: Yes, the attacker was intercepted at another checkpoint approximately four miles away and was subsequently shot and killed by Israeli security forces.

Q: Are there any recent similar incidents?

A: Yes, there have been other recent incidents of violence, including a stabbing attack by a Palestinian teenager in occupied East Jerusalem and an explosive device injuring four Israeli soldiers in Nablus.

Q: How many casualties have there been in 2023?

A: According to the United Nations, over 200 Palestinians have been killed this year, marking it as the deadliest year since 2006. Additionally, at least 30 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks within the same period.

Sources:

– [Haaretz](https://www.haaretz.com)

– United Nations