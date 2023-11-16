Israeli Soldier Fatally Injured in Gaza Raid, Israeli Army Confirms

In a recent ground raid conducted by the Israeli Army in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli soldier tragically lost their life. The soldier was reportedly fatally injured by an anti-tank missile fired by Hamas, a Palestinian armed group. Alongside this casualty, three other soldiers sustained injuries during the raid.

The purpose of the operation was two-fold. The Israeli military aimed to locate Hamas captives in the Khan Younis area of Gaza and dismantle any existing terrorist infrastructure. These raids are part of a broader strategy employed by Israeli forces to clear the border region and gather intelligence regarding Hamas-held captives.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, claimed on its Telegram account that it had repelled Israeli forces and pushed them back into Israel. This assertion indicates the escalating tensions between the two sides, with the raids forcing Hamas to prepare for a potential ground invasion by Israel.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza, Tareq Abu Azzoum, highlighted the severity of the situation on the ground. The ongoing raids have left the security conditions inside the Gaza Strip unpredictable and have intensified the preparations by Palestinian fighters to confront any potential ground invasion.

Israel has been conducting airstrikes on the Gaza Strip for over two weeks, following a surprise incursion by Hamas into Israel on October 7. As the conflict continues, the Israeli army will undoubtedly consider the killing of their soldier a serious matter.

