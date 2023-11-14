Israeli Blockade Causes Water Crisis in Gaza, Leading to Public Health Issues

In Gaza, the availability of clean water has become a grim reality for its inhabitants due to the Israeli blockade imposing severe limitations on the region’s water resources. This dire situation has caused a multitude of health problems and has severely impacted the daily lives of people like Rami Hijjo.

Rami Hijjo, a father of three and former humanitarian worker, finds himself in a constant struggle to secure drinking water that is not only scarce but also contaminated. The limited supply of rationed water provided is often undrinkable, leaving residents with no option but to consume unsafe water, leading to serious health issues.

The water shortage crisis in Gaza has not only inflicted physical suffering but also psychological distress among its population. The basic human necessity of being able to shower regularly has become a luxury of the past. The taps in Rami Hijjo’s home, like many others in Gaza City, have run dry, further exacerbating an already dire situation.

Frequently, the limited water available is saline, making it unsuitable for basic activities such as making tea. The murky and contaminated water exacerbates existing health concerns, as residents struggle to meet their daily needs for cleanliness and hydration. Simple tasks like cooking and cleaning become challenging and fraught with risks due to the lack of clean water.

The consequences of a water crisis are far-reaching. Inadequate access to clean water results in the spread of waterborne diseases, malnutrition, and compromised immune systems. The lack of proper hygiene facilities, such as functioning toilets and clean water for washing, increases the likelihood of outbreaks and the transmission of infectious diseases. Public health is greatly compromised as the situation persists.

The Israeli blockade, in effect since its inception, has led to the depletion of natural water sources in Gaza. The over-extraction of groundwater acutely contributes to the water scarcity issue. Moreover, the limited entry of materials necessary for building and maintaining water infrastructure has hindered the ability to improve the situation.

The international community has expressed concerns about the grave impact of the water crisis in Gaza. Calls for cooperation and action from global organizations and governments have urged for an end to the blockade, emphasizing the importance of securing access to clean water and tackling the underlying causes of the crisis.

