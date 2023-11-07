Israel Strikes Southern Lebanese Towns in Response to Hezbollah Rocket Attack

In a continuation of cross-border violence, Israeli shelling targeted southern Lebanese towns following a fresh rocket attack by the powerful armed group, Hezbollah. The latest round of hostilities began when Hezbollah fired precision missiles at an Israeli position to retaliate against the killing of its members in Israeli shelling earlier in the week. The Israeli military responded with an air strike on a Hezbollah position and launched attacks on Lebanon after a military post near the Israeli town of Arab al-Aramshe was targeted with anti-tank fire.

While the Israeli military has not released details about casualties, it confirmed its actions in response to the attacks from Lebanese territory. Hezbollah, a sworn enemy of Israel, fired two precision missiles into Israel in an escalation of the conflict. Residents of the southern Lebanese town of Rmeish reported being hit by Israeli shelling. The rocket launch point in Dhayra, across from Arab al-Aramshe, was also reportedly targeted by Israeli artillery rounds.

This recent surge in violence has evoked memories of the summer of 2006 when Hezbollah and Israel engaged in a month-long war. Lebanese civilians in the affected towns are once again living in fear as the conflict intensifies. Local Lebanese media outlets have broadcast images of plumes of white smoke rising from wooded areas near homes and farmland in Dhayra.

Notably, both Hezbollah and the Palestinian faction Hamas have claimed responsibility for attacks originating from Lebanon. Hezbollah released a video showcasing the destruction of an Israeli tank with a guided missile, while Hamas fired rockets from Al-Koleilah into Israel. The Lebanese army has also announced the discovery of the platform used to launch the rockets in Al-Koleilah.

The escalation of violence along the border stems from Hamas’ initial deadly attack against Israel, which prompted a retaliatory bombing campaign in Gaza by the Israeli military. As tensions continue to rise, the cycle of violence shows no signs of abating, leaving both Israeli and Lebanese civilians caught in the crossfire.