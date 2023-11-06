Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza to Crush Hamas

Israel has announced an expansion of its ground operation in Gaza, intensifying its campaign against the ruling group, Hamas. The Israeli military has deployed infantry and armored vehicles, supported by “massive” strikes from the air and sea, including the targeting of Hamas tunnels. The operation comes after a bloody incursion by Hamas into southern Israel three weeks ago. The ground offensive is expected to evolve into a full-scale invasion of northern Gaza.

The Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, stated that the forces are still on the ground and continuing the war. The new stage of the campaign began with a bombardment that resulted in a near-blackout of information from Gaza, cutting off the 2.3 million people there from the outside world. Media reports about a possible cease-fire deal in exchange for the release of hostages were dismissed as a “cynical exploitation” by Hagari.

The intensified air and ground campaign has also raised concerns about the safety of the hostages taken into Gaza on October 7. The confirmed number of hostages is now 229, with four recently released through mediation by Egypt and Qatar. Families of the hostages have demanded a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with diminishing supplies and a near-depleted fuel supply threatening the aid operation that supports hundreds of thousands of people. The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 7,300, with over 60% being minors and women, while in Israel, more than 1,400 people have been slain, including at least 311 soldiers.

The Israeli defense minister, Gallant, has warned that a long and difficult ground offensive lies ahead, with the goal of dismantling Hamas’ network of tunnels. The invasion’s endgame remains unclear, with Israel aiming to crush Hamas’ rule in Gaza but without specifying who will govern in its place. The conflict has also raised concerns about the possibility of a wider war in the region, with Arab nations expressing alarm over a potential ground invasion.