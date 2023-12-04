New Investigation Launched into Fatal Shooting During Jerusalem Terror Attack

In a recent development, authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting of an Israeli civilian who was fatally shot while trying to intervene in a deadly terror attack. The incident took place in Jerusalem last week and has raised questions about the actions of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reservist involved.

The victim, Yuval Doron Castleman, 37, was gunned down by the IDF soldier just moments after Castleman had successfully intervened in the attack at a bus stop. Security footage reveals that Castleman had thrown down his weapon, raised his hands, and called out in Hebrew to the arriving IDF soldiers, signaling that he was not a threat. However, despite Castleman’s efforts, he was shot by the off-duty reservist soldier.

Initially, there was speculation that Castleman had been mistaken for a third terrorist during the chaos of the attack. However, this incident has sparked a broader discussion about the presence of armed civilians and the use of deadly force in similar situations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended the presence of armed civilians, arguing that they have often saved lives and prevented further disasters. On the other hand, critics have raised concerns about the potential risks and unintended consequences of civilians taking matters into their own hands.

The shooting has also shed light on the so-called “hilltop youth,” a group of radical Jewish teens who have been known to attack Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The IDF soldier involved in this incident, Aviad Frija, has been linked to this group. This revelation has sparked additional scrutiny on the political alignment of these radicalized teens with figures like Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister.

As Castleman’s family mourns his tragic death and demands answers, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Authorities have confiscated the weapons of both the shooter and another soldier involved in the incident. The IDF has expressed sorrow for Castleman’s death and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also revised his initial response, acknowledging Castleman as a hero and emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

As the investigation continues, it is clear that this incident has raised important questions about the use of force in situations of terror attacks and the role of armed civilians. It remains to be seen what further details will emerge from the investigation and what impact it may have on future policies and actions concerning public safety and security.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

(Source: [Times of Israel](https://www.timesofisrael.com))