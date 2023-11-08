Israeli Defense Minister: “The Last Gaza War”

In a provocative statement, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza could last for several months but would ultimately be “the last Gaza war.” His remarks were made during a visit to forces gathered for a potential ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave.

Gallant emphasized the determination of the Israeli military to eliminate Hamas. He confidently stated that it would take months of concerted efforts, but eventually, there would be no more Hamas. The Defense Minister’s comments came as Israel continued its military campaign against Hamas in response to the group’s attack on October 7th, which prompted heavy Israeli bombardments of Gaza.

Addressing the gathered forces, Gallant emphasized the air force’s role in the conflict. He assured them that before Hamas fighters could make contact with Israeli tanks and infantry, they would face the devastating power of Israeli airstrikes. He reiterated the precision and lethality of Israel’s fighter jets, asserting that they would effectively neutralize Hamas fighters.

Gallant further argued that this should be the last war in Gaza because Hamas would ultimately be eradicated. He expressed confidence in Israel’s ability to remove the group from the equation entirely, making it unnecessary to engage in future military operations in the region.

It is important to note that Gallant’s remarks reflect the official stance of the Israeli government, emphasizing its determination to end the threat posed by Hamas. However, the situation in Gaza remains highly volatile, and the prolonged conflict continues to exact a heavy toll on the civilian population. Efforts towards a lasting resolution that addresses the root causes of the conflict remain vitally important for sustainable peace in the region.