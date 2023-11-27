Israeli Operations in West Bank Fuel Tensions Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Israel’s military presence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem has intensified, leading to increased tensions in the region. The Israeli army has conducted numerous raids across the Palestinian territories, including Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Hebron. These operations have resulted in armed clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians, causing further unrest.

Since the start of the conflict on October 7th, the Palestinian death toll has risen to at least 220, with more than 2,500 people wounded. Additionally, an alarming number of individuals, approximately 2,800, have been detained by the Israeli army, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group. These figures surpass the total number of Palestinians killed in the first nine months of the year leading up to the war.

The focal point of the Israeli army’s incursions has been the Palestinian refugee camps in the West Bank. These camps, known for hosting fighters from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Fatah party, are considered hotspots of armed Palestinian activity. The recent Israeli incursion into the Jenin refugee camp resulted in the highest number of casualties since 2005, according to United Nations data.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has expressed concern over the impact of these raids on their ability to carry out their duties. PA officials claim that the raids have weakened their control and view themselves as merely subcontractors for the Israeli occupation. The entire region, home to both Palestinians and Israeli settlers, feels on the brink of a potentially explosive situation.

Amidst these tensions, settler attacks on Palestinians have also increased. Palestinians accuse the Israeli army of protecting the settlers, who have become emboldened and have received support from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to take urgent action to halt settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

As the conflict continues in Gaza, Palestinians in the West Bank not only face Israeli military operations but also heightened harassment from Israeli settlers. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports a significant rise in daily incidents between settlers and Palestinians, ranging from theft to physical violence.

It is essential to address the escalating tensions and implement measures to de-escalate the situation in both the West Bank and Gaza. The international community must work towards a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and security of all parties involved.

FAQ:

Q: How many Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the conflict?

A: At least 220 Palestinians have been killed.

Q: How many individuals have been detained by the Israeli army?

A: Approximately 2,800 individuals have been detained.

Q: Why are the refugee camps in the West Bank targeted by Israeli operations?

A: These camps are known for hosting armed Palestinian factions and are considered hotspots of activity.

Q: What has been the impact of the raids on the Palestinian Authority?

A: PA officials claim that the raids have weakened their control and hindered their ability to carry out their duties.

Q: What has caused an increase in settler attacks against Palestinians?

A: Settler attacks have become emboldened, with increased support and encouragement from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.