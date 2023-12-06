Israeli Air Strike Claims Lives of Al Jazeera Correspondent’s Family in Gaza

In a devastating incident on Wednesday morning, the family members of Moamen Al Sharafi, a correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, were tragically killed during an Israeli air strike at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. This heartbreaking event has left the Al Sharafi family shattered, with 22 of their loved ones losing their lives as their home was targeted.

The Al Jazeera employee shared the harrowing details of the attack, explaining that an explosive barrel struck their residence, leaving a deep crater in the ground. The intensity of the strike made it impossible for civil defense crews to reach the bodies of the deceased. As a result, the family has been denied the chance to bid farewell and provide their loved ones with a proper burial.

A heartbreaking video captured the scene after the attack, with a relative of Al Sharafi seen lamenting amidst the debris of their bombed house. The relative revealed that the strike occurred at approximately 4 or 5 in the morning, and it was not until daybreak that they were able to access the site. Tragically, numerous children were among the casualties.

Amidst the grief, Al Sharafi shared a poignant voice message from his mother, Amina, which she sent shortly before she lost her life in the bombing. In the recording, she expressed her love and concern for her son, praying for his safety and well-being during these tumultuous times.

Al Jazeera Media Network has strongly condemned the Israeli attack and vowed to take all necessary legal actions to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable. The network emphasized that the Al Sharafi family sought refuge in Jabalia Camp, only to face this horrific fate that claimed the lives of Al Sharafi’s parents, siblings, and children.

Al Jazeera now calls upon the international community, as well as press freedom organizations, to act swiftly in putting an end to the ongoing massacres and ensuring justice for the innocent victims and families affected by these senseless acts of violence.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How many family members of Al Jazeera correspondent Moamen Al Sharafi were killed in the Israeli air strike?



A: In the devastating attack, 22 members of Moamen Al Sharafi’s family tragically lost their lives.

Q: What was the cause of death for the family members?



A: The family members were killed when an explosive barrel hit their home, causing a deep crater in the ground.

Q: What is being done to seek justice for the victims?



A: Al Jazeera Media Network is undertaking all necessary legal steps to hold those responsible for this crime accountable.

Q: How many Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7?



A: Since October 7, at least 16,248 Palestinians have lost their lives in Gaza.