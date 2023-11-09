Israel’s Democracy Movement and the Blind Spot of Occupation

Israel’s recent wave of mass protests demanding the preservation of democracy has captured the attention of the world. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets, denouncing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its attempts to limit judicial oversight. However, amidst this powerful display of pro-democracy sentiment, there is a glaring blind spot – the omission of any meaningful reference to Israel’s military occupation of Palestinian lands.

The paradox lies in the belief held by many Jewish Israelis that the conflict with the Palestinians is separate from Israel’s internal struggles and that it is an intractable issue. Critics, including Palestinians, argue that this selective advocacy of democratic ideals demonstrates a disconnection from the harsh reality faced by those living under Israel’s occupation.

The protest movement centered around judicial reform argues that it is the backbone of one of the largest and most sustained movements in Israel’s history. However, the legislative changes proposed by Netanyahu’s government, driven by far-right and conservative religious parties, have raised concerns about fundamental democratic principles and checks and balances.

While the protesters represent a wide range of Israeli society, chanting slogans advocating for democracy, the issue of occupation remains on the sidelines. The occupation is largely absent from the discussions and actions of the movement, leading some activists waving Palestinian flags to be ostracized or marginalized. This omission has kept Israel’s Palestinian citizens, who comprise a significant portion of the population, from fully participating in the protests.

Dror Etkes, a veteran anti-occupation activist, acknowledges the strategic decision to focus on immediate threats while neglecting occupation-related themes. He warns that if the government’s agenda is realized, there may come a time when voices protesting against the occupation will be silenced.

The contradiction within the protest movement is a complex reflection of Israel’s history, security concerns, and differing perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In the face of rights groups’ claims of an apartheid system and international criticism, Israel vehemently denies such allegations, viewing the West Bank as disputed territory to be resolved through negotiations.

However, the occupation and its impact are beginning to seep into the protests. The settler movement’s push for legal reforms raises concerns about the consolidation of Israel’s dominance over the Palestinian territories. Additionally, recent incidents of Israeli security forces responding inadequately to attacks by radical settlers have sparked outrage and become a focal point for protesters.

While the pro-democracy movement in Israel remains powerful, it must confront its blind spot and engage more deeply with the issue of occupation. Addressing the occupation within the framework of democracy will not only strengthen the movement’s credibility but also pave the way for a more inclusive and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Only by acknowledging the full scope of the challenges faced can Israel move towards a future based on justice, equality, and genuine democracy.