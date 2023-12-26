Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Outlines Key Steps for Peace in Gaza

In a recent op-ed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined three important prerequisites for achieving peace amidst the recent Hamas terrorist attacks. While emphasizing the significance of these requirements, Netanyahu called for the destruction of Hamas, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the deradicalization of Palestinian society.

Netanyahu firmly asserted that eliminating Hamas would be in full compliance with international law, despite the challenges posed by their use of Palestinian civilians as human shields. He highlighted the White House’s confirmation that Hamas operates from Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa, utilizing its tunnels for military purposes and to keep hostages under control.

To counteract Hamas’s cruel and cynical strategy, Netanyahu emphasized the need for the international community to hold Hamas accountable for the casualties caused. He stressed that Israel is not only fighting for its own security but also representing the civilized world’s battle against barbarism.

Addressing claims that the Palestinian Authority would demilitarize Gaza, Netanyahu dismissed it as a mere “pipe dream.” He pointed out that the governing body currently funds and glorifies terrorism, while also indoctrinating Palestinian children to seek the destruction of Israel. As a result, Israel will need to retain overriding security responsibility over Gaza for the foreseeable future.

Netanyahu also underscored the critical role education plays in reducing antisemitism and calls for violence against Jews. He called for schools to teach children to value life and for imams to refrain from preaching the murder of Jews. The transformation of Palestinian civil society is essential so that its people actively support the fight against terrorism rather than funding it.

While some have accused Israel of causing immense destruction in Gaza, Netanyahu reiterated that Hamas’s terrorist actions are at the root of these consequences. He emphasized the need for peace and stability in the region, highlighting that the destruction of Gaza’s iconic symbols, seafront, libraries, and economic prosperity has deeply saddened him.

As Israel continues to strive for peace, it is evident that addressing these prerequisites and transforming Palestinian society are vital steps towards achieving long-term stability in the region.

Source: Fox News