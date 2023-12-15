Israeli President Urges Emotional Healing and Security Measures Before Pursuing Two-State Solution

In the aftermath of the devastating war in Gaza, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has spoken out against the immediate pursuit of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. In an interview with The Associated Press, Herzog emphasized the need for emotional healing and a strong sense of security for his nation before engaging in negotiations for an independent Palestinian state.

Herzog recognizes the emotional trauma faced by the Israeli people following the attack by Hamas on October 7th. He believes that addressing this emotional chapter is essential before moving forward with any discussions on dividing the land or negotiating peace. The president stressed the importance of providing a full sense of security for all citizens, emphasizing that this must be prioritized before considering the two-state solution.

Herzog’s sentiments come just ahead of his meeting with Jake Sullivan, the White House’s national security adviser. The Biden administration has expressed the need to renew efforts to restart negotiations for establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority.

Although Herzog’s position is largely ceremonial, his stance aligns with other Israeli leaders who have recently voiced their opposition to resuming peace talks after the war. They have also dismissed any involvement of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. The Oct. 7 attack by Hamas led to the death of 1,200 people and the hostage-taking of 240 others. In response, Israel declared war and carried out weeks of airstrikes and a ground offensive resulting in the deaths of over 18,000 Palestinians.

With pressure from the U.S. for a timetable, Herzog predicts that the Israeli campaign in northern Gaza will conclude within the coming weeks. However, he refrained from specifying when the war would officially end. Israel has rejected calls for a ceasefire, vowing to continue until Hamas’ military and political capabilities are dismantled. The president expressed hope in seeing the end of the campaign in the near future but expects it to only conclude when Hamas is “completely eradicated.”

Additionally, Herzog expressed support for an emerging U.S.-led coalition aimed at protecting the Red Sea from Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have carried out attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and have launched drones and missiles targeting Israel. The coalition, composed of U.S. and European allies, seeks to defend international shipping from these Houthi attacks. While Israel will not contribute its own ships to the coalition, Herzog called upon other nations to join the efforts led by the United States in fighting against the Houthis and making it clear that such attacks will not be tolerated.

