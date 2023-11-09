The Brutality of Hamas: Israel’s Fight Against a Cruel and Inhumane Enemy

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has revealed the shocking extent of Hamas’s brutality, highlighting the existence of “instruction guides” carried by terrorists on how to torture and kidnap civilians. This revelation provides a glimpse into the kind of enemy Israel is fighting, an enemy that shows no mercy or humanity.

During a recent interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Herzog described the horrific scenes he witnessed while visiting Kibbutz Be’eri near the Gaza Strip, where members of the community had been brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists. He recounted seeing the skull of a woman, houses completely destroyed, and pools of blood. These atrocities were perpetrated by Hamas, an organization that has shown no regard for human life.

Herzog went on to share a torture and kidnapping manual allegedly found on the body of a terrorist. The booklet provides detailed instructions on breaking into civilian premises and carrying out acts of torture and abduction. This chilling evidence highlights the depths of Hamas’s depravity and their disregard for basic human rights.

The Israeli President emphasized that this conflict is not about Israel versus Palestinians or Judaism versus Islam. Instead, it is about humanity. It is a battle between good and evil. He called on the international community to stand united against this common enemy, emphasizing the importance of choosing the side of good.

While defending Israel’s right to protect itself, Herzog expressed deep concern for the safety of his nation’s civilians. He emphasized that Hamas has been using residential areas in Gaza as launch sites for missiles aimed at Israeli civilians. In contrast, Israel has made efforts to protect Palestinian civilians and help them find safety, but Hamas has obstructed these efforts.

As the conflict continues, it is crucial to recognize the inhumanity and cruelty of Hamas. The international community must stand together against this enemy that disregards the sanctity of life and promotes violence. Israel’s fight is not just for its own survival, but for the preservation of basic humanity.