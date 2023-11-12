Israel’s President Herzog Supports Macron’s Call for Coalition Against Hamas

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has voiced his endorsement of French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal for a joint coalition aimed at combating Hamas. In a statement, Herzog expressed his admiration for Macron’s innovative and sensible idea, comparing the need to eradicate Hamas to the international effort to defeat ISIS.

During Macron’s recent visit to Israel, the French leader suggested expanding the scope of the international coalition that currently fights the Islamic State to include Hamas as well. He emphasized the importance of establishing a regional and international alliance to counter all terrorist groups that pose a threat to global security.

While Macron’s office adopted a cautious approach to the proposal, affirming its readiness to collaborate with Israel and other partners on actionable ideas to address Hamas, Herzog wholeheartedly supported the suggestion. He emphasized that such a coalition would provide an opportunity for allies to demonstrate their active support, urging friends to join in the effort.

Israel has been steadily increasing its troop presence in the Gaza Strip as part of what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the “second stage of the war,” without specifically mentioning a ground invasion. Herzog confirmed Israel’s military operations in Gaza, focusing on the destruction of Hamas’ military infrastructure and the prioritization of the safe return of Israeli hostages. He emphasized that the Israeli soldiers are actively fulfilling their duty to protect the Israeli people.

Herzog also expressed grave concerns about the rise of anti-Semitic demonstrations turning violent. He referenced a recent incident in which a large crowd stormed the main airport in the Russian region of Dagestan to protest the arrival of an Israeli plane. Herzog found this behavior both shocking and extremely worrying, and stressed that governments worldwide should remain vigilant and take such incidents seriously. He deemed the incident purely anti-Semitic and instigated.

In a tragic update, it was revealed that Shani Louk, an Israeli-German woman who was believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas fighters at a music festival, has been found dead. Herzog described the discovery of her skull as evidence of the barbaric actions committed by these sadistic terrorists. He expressed his deep sorrow and labeled the incident a tremendous tragedy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamic political and militant organization that was founded in 1987. It operates primarily in the Gaza Strip and aims to establish an independent Palestinian state. Hamas has been labeled as a terrorist organization by several countries due to its armed resistance against Israel.

2. What is the proposed coalition against Hamas?

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested the creation of an international coalition to fight against Hamas, similar to the existing coalition against ISIS. The coalition would involve regional and international partners joining forces to combat the threats posed by Hamas and other terrorist groups.

3. What is the current situation in the Gaza Strip?

Israel has been increasing its military presence in the Gaza Strip as part of ongoing operations to destroy Hamas’ military infrastructure. The focus is also on ensuring the safe return of Israeli hostages. Israel has not explicitly announced a ground invasion but has acknowledged its active operations in Gaza.

