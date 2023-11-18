New Cases of Sexual Violence Emerge in Hamas Terror Attack

JERUSALEM — Shocking details continue to emerge regarding the October 7th terror attack carried out by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel. Israeli police now believe that acts of extreme sexual violence and rape were not isolated incidents, but rather a systematic campaign orchestrated by the terrorist group.

While the victims of these horrifying gender-based crimes have not yet come forward, the evidence collected by Israeli police suggests that sexual violence during the attack was widespread and even endorsed by Hamas religious leaders. Eyewitness videos and testimonies paint a chilling picture of the brutality inflicted upon innocent women.

The Israeli police, along with the newly formed Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas Against Women, are working tirelessly to investigate and bring charges against the hundreds of Hamas terrorists currently in custody. However, this task has proven to be incredibly challenging due to the chaotic nature of the attack and the subsequent war in the Gaza Strip.

“We are dealing with an unprecedented criminal case in Israel’s history,” said David Katz, head of the Israeli police’s cyber unit. “We are facing thousands of murders and other crimes that need to be thoroughly investigated.”

The process of collecting evidence from over 20 locations, including army bases, civilian communities, and a music festival near the Gaza border, has been hindered by the active combat zone that existed immediately after the attack. Nevertheless, the police remain committed to documenting and remembering the violent sexual crimes committed during this atrocity.

During a recent briefing, the police shared one eyewitness account of a gang rape that occurred at the Nova Music Festival, where over 300 people were brutally murdered. The witness, referred to only as “S,” described how she observed the terrorists passing a woman among themselves, raping her and causing her severe injuries. Tragically, this is just one of multiple cases of sexual violence that have been uncovered.

While the survivors are still grappling with the trauma they endured, the Israeli police and women’s groups are advocating for their voices to be heard. Many survivors are unable to speak about what happened to them, and the investigation is in its early stages. Thousands of statements from survivors are being collected, and tens of thousands of videos are being reviewed as part of the investigation.

The sheer scale of this criminal case has necessitated a court-authorized gag order on certain details, preventing the public from learning the full extent of the horrors that took place. However, it is vital that these crimes are brought to light to ensure justice for the victims and to prevent future acts of sexual violence during times of conflict.

