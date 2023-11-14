Israeli Police Take Action Against Spitting Incidents in Jerusalem

Israeli authorities have arrested five individuals following reports of spitting incidents targeting Christians and churches in the Old City of Jerusalem. The arrests come after Orthodox Jews were shown in a viral video spitting at Christian pilgrims. Four of the suspects were apprehended for recent incidents, while one was arrested for an earlier incident. Among the detained, one has been charged with assault, while the others have been accused of disorderly conduct.

The spitting incidents have prompted outrage within various communities, including Father Matteo, a priest residing in the Old City. He described how acts of spitting near his monastery on the Via Dolorosa have become a daily occurrence, with some individuals referring to it as “an impure place.” Father Matteo expressed concern for the perpetrators, explaining that their actions stem from a deep-seated hatred and disregard for others.

In response to the incidents, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a strong statement condemning any harm inflicted on worshippers and affirming Israel’s commitment to safeguarding freedom of worship. He emphasized the urgency of taking decisive actions against such offensive behavior towards worshippers, deeming it unacceptable and a desecration.

Israel Police has announced the formation of a special investigation team and plans to enhance both overt and covert operations in its crackdown on these incidents. Additionally, the authorities are considering imposing fines as a deterrent. The establishment of these measures intends to send a clear message that expressions of hatred towards individuals of any faith will not be tolerated.

While the immediate focus remains on addressing these specific incidents, the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserts that the problem of spitting on non-Jews reflects a larger issue of extremism in Israeli society, culminating in physical violence. They argue that the act of spitting is just the first step, which may escalate to more severe acts of aggression.

Jerusalem Police District Commander, Doron Turgeman, has emphasized that expressions of hatred toward anyone, regardless of religious affiliation, will not be tolerated, whether in the Old City or elsewhere in Jerusalem. Turgeman believes that those who engage in such actions require immediate intervention from educational, religious, and parental authorities. According to him, teaching respect for others is crucial in preventing these forbidden, unacceptable, and disgraceful acts.

Amidst the ongoing discussion surrounding these incidents, Israel’s Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi, David Lau, has unequivocally condemned the harm caused to any individual and religious leader. He emphasized that such immoral behavior is inconsistent with Jewish law.

