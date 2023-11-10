Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Optimistic about Peace with Saudi Arabia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his satisfaction with the positive remarks made by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding the ongoing efforts to normalize relations between the two countries. In an exclusive interview with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier after his address at the United Nations General Assembly, Netanyahu stated, “I think we’re getting closer to peace every day that passes.”

The statement from Netanyahu came in response to Baier’s recent interview with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where the prince discussed the progressing talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia. While acknowledging the progress that has been made, the prince emphasized that the potential agreement could only be deemed as a significant historical deal if it successfully addressed the Palestinians’ needs and contributed to regional stability. He reassured that Saudi Arabia is willing to work with whoever is in charge to achieve a breakthrough in the peace process.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of involving the Palestinians in the peace process but asserted that they should not have veto power over the negotiations. He explained that for the past 25 years, peace treaties with Israel were hindered because the focus was primarily on satisfying the Palestinians’ demands. However, according to Netanyahu, the Palestinians have consistently shown that they do not seek peace with Israel but rather aim for the elimination of Israel.

During his speech at the UNGA, Netanyahu expressed confidence in the possibility of a breakthrough leading to a peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. He highlighted the success of Israel’s normalization of relations with neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan, as well as the recent Abraham Accords that facilitated peace agreements with four additional nations in 2020.

Netanyahu acknowledged that there are still obstacles to overcome before a peace agreement can be achieved but emphasized the need for world leaders, including the United States under President Biden, Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Israel under his leadership, to work together and set aside their differences for the sake of peace.

Sources: [Fox News](https://www.foxnews.com/politics/netanyahu-israel-saudi-arabia-peace) and [The Associated Press](https://apnews.com/article/israel-middle-east-donald-trump-united-nations-benjamin-netanyahu-bd6a41f3125e801b236a943661046021)

