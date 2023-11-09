Israeli Official Believes Hamas Leaders Responsible for Attack on Israel

In a recent interview, Ron Dermer, Israel’s minister of strategic affairs, pointed to Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and El Deif as the masterminds behind the October 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of over 1,300 people. He emphasized that Sinwar and Deif, who are based in Gaza, are backed by Iran, which provides them with financial support, weapons, training, logistics, and political backing. Dermer firmly stated that Iran is at the root of many problems in the Middle East.

While there have been claims that Iran was taken by surprise by Hamas’ assault on Israel, Dermer dismissed the question of whether Iran was specifically aware of the timing of the attack. He argued that Iran’s extensive funding of Hamas makes the timing irrelevant. Dermer explained that 93% of Hamas’ military budget comes from Iran, and the two groups hold regular meetings. He emphasized that without Iran’s support, such an attack would not be possible.

When questioned about the possibility of an Israeli attack on Iran, Dermer described Iran as a country that actively seeks the destruction of Israel. He emphasized Israel’s commitment to self-defense and preventing a regime that denies the Holocaust from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Dermer drew comparisons between the October 7 attack and the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. He stressed the severity of the situation, stating that losing 1,300 people in Israel is equivalent to 50,000 Americans being murdered in a single day. He emphasized that Israel is dealing with a terrorist organization right in its backyard, just meters away from people’s homes.

Regarding the safety of Gaza’s over 2 million residents, Dermer placed the blame on Hamas for any civilian casualties. He pointed out that since the start of the war, Israel’s retaliatory counterstrikes have resulted in a significant number of casualties in Gaza.

The situation between Israel and Hamas remains tense, with the involvement of Iran adding another layer of complexity to the conflict. As the world watches, the search for a resolution continues.