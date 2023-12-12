The Impact of Israeli Tactics in Gaza: Examining the Numbers

In a recent contentious interview, MSNBC host Joy Reid confronted Israeli official Mark Regev about the high number of casualties in Gaza resulting from Israel’s bombing campaign. Regev defended Israel’s tactics, emphasizing their goal of eradicating Hamas. However, he urged caution in accepting the casualty numbers released by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry. Regev suggested that Hamas has likely manipulated these figures to serve their own agenda.

As Reid questioned the accuracy of the numbers, Regev emphasized the need to be circumspect. He pointed out that Hamas has a history of cruelty and deception, highlighting their disregard for innocent lives. He cautioned against blindly accepting casualty figures released by an organization with a clear bias.

Reid mentioned that the United Nations and other human rights organizations have endorsed these numbers. In response, Regev reiterated his call for caution, suggesting that Hamas portrays all the victims as innocent civilians to manipulate public opinion. He highlighted the fact that the Gaza Ministry of Health does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in their reported numbers, nor do they provide specific causes of death. President Biden himself expressed skepticism about the accuracy of these figures.

While acknowledging that innocent lives have been lost in the conflict, Regev emphasized that Israel takes measures to minimize civilian casualties. He pointed out the challenges posed by Hamas terrorists who deliberately hide among civilian populations, using schools and hospitals as shields. In situations where terrorists are discovered in sensitive areas in Israel, Regev explained that special forces are deployed to ensure the safety of civilians.

Reid pressed further on Israel’s military tactics, asking if Israel would bomb a hospital in its own territory if a Hamas terrorist was hiding inside. Regev responded by stating that Israeli forces would opt for targeted operations using ground forces to neutralize the threat, a strategy they have employed in Gaza.

This interview follows a previous tense exchange between Regev and MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, who accused Israel of killing Palestinian children during its conflict with Hamas. Regev maintained that Israel does not intentionally target children but aims to protect its citizens from terrorist attacks.

(Source: Fox News)