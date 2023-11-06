Expert Predicts US Intervention in Israel-Hamas Conflict Amidst Involvement of Iran and Hezbollah

Amidst the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, there are concerns about potential involvement from Iran and Hezbollah. Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s national security adviser, recently stated in a televised briefing that he foresees US “involvement” if Iran and Hezbollah choose to fight alongside Hamas. Hanegbi referenced President Biden’s warning to Hezbollah and Iran to stay out of the conflict, as well as the deployment of US Navy carrier strike groups to the Eastern Mediterranean as indications of US support.

Hanegbi’s statements highlight the significance of America’s role in ensuring Israel’s security. The Biden administration has made it clear that if Israel’s enemies dare to participate in the offensive against Israel, there will be direct American involvement. This reaffirms the enduring alliance between the United States and Israel against common threats.

While it is important to note that no US troops have been deployed to the battlefield yet, the Pentagon has issued “be ready to deploy” orders for 2,000 troops. However, the primary intent is for these troops to provide advisory support and medical assistance to Israeli forces. This highlights the US commitment to assisting its ally while prioritizing a non-combat role.

President Biden’s upcoming visit to the region signifies his dedication to finding a peaceful resolution and preventing the conflict from escalating into a regional crisis. As world leaders collaborate to de-escalate tensions, the involvement of Iran remains a key concern. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reiterated his country’s stance, stating that they will not intervene to stop Hamas and warning that resistance forces will not hesitate to act if Israeli airstrikes continue.

This ongoing conflict underscores the complex dynamics within the Middle East and the involvement of external actors. The US-Israel alliance serves as a vital deterrent against adversaries seeking to undermine Israel’s security. As the situation evolves, international diplomacy and cooperation will be crucial in finding an enduring solution and preventing further escalation.

In summary, Tzachi Hanegbi’s statement highlights the expectation of US intervention in the Israel-Hamas conflict if Iran and Hezbollah become involved. The United States’ commitment to Israel’s security is apparent, with the potential deployment of troops playing a supportive role. The ongoing situation emphasizes the need for diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and foster stability in the region.