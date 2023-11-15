Israeli Naval Forces Prevent Hamas’ Attempted Invasion by Sea

Israeli naval forces successfully foiled an attempted infiltration by Hamas terrorists via the sea, as confirmed by a recently released video from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). In the footage, at least two individuals can be seen swimming from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory near Zikim.

The IDF stated that the terrorists emerged from a tunnel located on the Gaza Strip’s coast and were immediately targeted by IDF fighter jets and navy soldiers. Additionally, the weapons storage facility used by the terrorists was struck by Israeli forces.

To shed light on this incident, we turn to inquiries regarding the purpose and tactics of Hamas’ frogman unit and whether this recent infiltration attempt aligns with their previous actions.

FAQ

What is a frogman unit?

A frogman unit refers to a specialized group within a military organization, typically trained in scuba diving and underwater operations. In this case, Hamas has employed such a unit to attempt infiltrations from the Mediterranean Sea into Israeli territory.

Has Hamas undertaken similar infiltration attempts in the past?

Yes, Hamas has made previous attempts to infiltrate Israel by sea. The IDF released a video last week showcasing an Israeli Navy squad engaging multiple Hamas terrorists near the city of Ashdod on the morning of October 7th. The terrorists, who exited a tunnel before swimming towards Israeli territory, were targeted by IDF forces.

While Hamas’ motivations for these infiltration attempts may not align with conventional reasoning, it is crucial to acknowledge Israel’s proactive measures to thwart such attacks. By deploying naval ships off the coast of Gaza and Israel, as well as infantry troops along the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Israel has bolstered its coastal defenses.

The recent incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing tensions between Hamas and Israel, a conflict that has claimed numerous lives on both sides. The Israeli military’s preemptive strikes and defensive actions are essential components of their efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

Source: Unknown (original article)