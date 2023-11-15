Israeli Mother Speaks Out Against False Equivalency in Gaza Conflict

An Israeli mother is breaking her silence about the kidnapping of her two children by Hamas and is vehemently opposing any suggestion of “symmetry” between Hamas’ actions and Israel’s military response. The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous for the safety of her 12 and 16-year-old boys, appeared on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” to share her terrifying ordeal when she heard her children being taken by Hamas over the phone. However, tensions rose between the mother and Mitchell when the host falsely referenced “the attacks against Gaza right now” while implying civilian casualties caused by Israel’s military.

In response, the mother firmly stated that there is no symmetry in this conflict. Drawing a clear distinction between Hamas and Israel, she emphasized that countries do not take children hostage and that such actions are against the laws of war, against humanity, and against everything we believe in. She further expressed her previous sympathy towards the suffering children of Gaza but admitted that recent events have challenged her perspective.

The mother’s main concern now lies with the fact that her children are in Gaza. She emphasized that she cannot sympathize with those who invaded her home, destroyed her belongings, and abducted her children. She made a powerful distinction, stating that Israel has never engaged in such actions and never will. Therefore, any notion of symmetry between the two sides is fundamentally flawed.

When asked if she wants the Israeli government to prioritize rescuing the hostages before retaliating, the mother responded by saying that she wants her government and the world to prioritize the release of the hostages altogether. She stressed that these individuals are not soldiers and have no involvement in the war. They are innocent civilians who need to be freed from the grasp of a terror organization. The mother also expressed her frustration with Hamas, highlighting that Israel had previously given work permits to strengthen their economy and foster a sense of unity. However, Hamas has repeatedly shown itself to be a terror organization, not a legitimate governing body.

The toll of the conflict has been devastating, with over 1,000 Israelis killed and thousands more injured due to Hamas’ attacks. Additionally, more than 150 individuals have been taken as hostages in Gaza. President Biden has confirmed that 14 Americans were among those killed, with 20 others still missing. The exact number of Americans being held hostage by Hamas remains unclear.

It is crucial to avoid false equivalencies and to understand the true nature of the conflict. This mother’s powerful words serve as a reminder that this is not simply a battle between two countries, but a fight against terrorism and the hope for peace.