Israeli Family Recounts Terrifying Experience During Gaza Captivity

A recent ordeal experienced by an Israeli family held captive by Hamas in Gaza has left them traumatized but with newfound hope in the kindness of others. Sharon Alony-Cunio, a 34-year-old mother of 3-year-old twin girls, described their 52-day captivity as a game of “Russian roulette”. The family was kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz and kept captive by Hamas for seven weeks. During this time, they were constantly on the move to evade Israeli military and airstrikes.

Alony-Cunio shared the heart-wrenching story of being separated from her husband and one of her twin daughters during their captivity. The family was crammed together in a cramped space with 12 other hostages, surviving on meager supplies provided by Hamas, consisting mostly of pita bread and occasional treats like dates, cheese, rice, and meat.

However, the most inspiring part of their journey was the compassion shown by their fellow captives. Despite their own limited food resources, they willingly gave up portions of their meals to ensure that Alony-Cunio’s twin daughters could survive. This act of kindness restored her faith in humanity.

Apart from the scarcity of food, Alony-Cunio faced numerous challenges in keeping her children occupied and ensuring their well-being. They were confined to a dark room for long hours, and toilet facilities were extremely limited, often resorting to using sinks or trash bins. The lack of information about the outside world and whether efforts were being made to free them added to their anxiety and frustration.

Finally, after the temporary truce agreement between Hamas and Israel, 11 Israeli hostages, including Alony-Cunio and her twin daughters, were freed. However, her husband remains in captivity, and Alony-Cunio and her family are now calling on Israel to prioritize the release of the remaining hostages.

This harrowing experience has left Alony-Cunio fearing for her husband’s life and emphasizing that the hostages are not just names on a poster but real people with loved ones who long for their safe return.

