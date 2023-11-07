Israeli Man Injured in Jerusalem Stabbing; Off-Duty Officer Shoots Attacker

An Israeli man was wounded in a stabbing attack at a light rail station in Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to police and medics. The incident occurred at the Shivtei Israel light rail station outside the Old City. The attacker, a 14-year-old Palestinian, was shot dead by an off-duty Border Police officer at the scene.

The assailant, from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, used a large kitchen knife to stab a man at the station. Other civilians attempted to disarm the attacker, resulting in a scuffle. The off-duty officer, who was aboard the light rail, witnessed the commotion and realized it was a terror attack. He promptly disembarked and fired at the stabber.

Eyewitnesses described the harrowing moments leading up to the officer’s intervention. Eldad Bar Kochva, one of the civilians who tried to disarm the attacker, recounted how he managed to kick the assailant, causing him to drop the knife before the officer arrived and neutralized the threat.

The wounded Israeli man, in his 20s, managed to flee to a nearby street after being stabbed in the back. He was later found and transported to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai praised the Border Police officer for his swift and professional response, preventing a potentially more serious attack. The incident occurred amidst heightened tensions in the region, following a series of Palestinian attacks that have taken the lives of both civilians and soldiers.

In conclusion, this incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by both Israelis and Palestinians in the region. It serves as a reminder of the constant vigilance required to maintain stability and prevent further violence.