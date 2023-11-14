Israeli Minister Advocates for Relocation of Palestinians in Gaza

In a recent development, Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister from the far-right, has expressed his support for the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians living in Gaza. According to Smotrich, this solution would not only benefit the residents of the enclave but also have positive effects on the entire region. This stance, however, has been strongly condemned by Palestinian officials, who perceive it as an endorsement of “ethnic cleansing”.

Smotrich’s statement came after Knesset members Danny Danon and Ram Ben-Barak published an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal proposing the relocation of a portion of Gaza’s population to countries willing to accept them. In a Facebook post, Smotrich commended Danon and Ben-Barak’s initiative, emphasizing that it offered a humane resolution to the challenges faced by Gaza’s inhabitants.

The finance minister argued that the Gaza Strip, with its limited resources and lack of economic and political independence, cannot sustain itself under such high population density in perpetuity. Therefore, he believes that allowing refugees from Gaza to settle in nations committed to their best interests, with support from the international community and within the framework of Israel, is the only viable solution to alleviate the suffering of both Jews and Arabs.

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly criticized Smotrich’s remarks, describing them as part of Israel’s racially discriminatory agenda against Palestinians. They accused Israel of engaging in a “genocide” with Smotrich’s support and demanded international intervention to bring an end to Israel’s occupation.

Mustafa Barghouti, general secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, asserted that Smotrich’s statements exposed the true policies and intentions of the Israeli government. Barghouti referenced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s previous remarks during the Gaza conflict, where he suggested that all Gazans should be evicted from their homes. Barghouti claimed that such actions constitute ethnic cleansing, which is considered a war crime when targeting vulnerable civilian populations.

Reportedly, Netanyahu has sought the assistance of European leaders to persuade the Egyptian president to accept refugees from Gaza. Additionally, Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence has presented a proposal to relocate all Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt.

In response to these developments, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry denounced any actions that justify or promote the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, deeming Smotrich’s comments a violation of international law and an expression of the Israeli government’s policies.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Smotrich has faced backlash for his controversial statements. In March, he sparked outrage by referring to the Palestinian people as an “invention” of the past century, highlighting the perceived discriminatory outlook of Israel’s far-right government.

While Danon and Ben-Barak’s article argues that countries worldwide should provide a haven for Gaza’s residents seeking relocation, it is essential to recognize that the majority of Palestinians in Gaza today are descendants of those who were forcibly expelled from their homeland during the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948. They refer to this event as the Nakba, or “catastrophe.” Thus, any attempts to uproot them again would be regarded as a violation of international law.

Rejecting Smotrich’s proposal, Osama Hamdan, spokesperson for the Palestinian group Hamas, asserts that Palestinians are determined to remain in their homeland. Furthermore, Hamdan accuses Netanyahu of using the current conflict as a personal distraction from his legal troubles, disregarding the loss of Israeli captives in airstrikes.

As the situation unfolds, Hamas representatives predict a more intense and protracted phase in the ongoing battle. The issue of Palestinian relocation remains a contentious and deeply divisive topic, highlighting the complex dynamics and long-standing tensions in the region.

