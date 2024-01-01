Israeli Finance Minister Calls for Change in Gaza Strip

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a senior figure in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, has expressed his desire for Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip to leave the area. Smotrich believes that by encouraging emigration, Israelis would have the opportunity to develop the region and transform it into a prosperous place. This stance has sparked concerns in the Arab world that Israel intends to forcibly remove Palestinians from their land, reminiscent of the mass displacement that occurred during Israel’s establishment in 1948.

Smotrich’s remarks, although not aligning with the official government position, have garnered attention due to his party’s support from Israel’s settler community. Despite opposition from the United States, who is Israel’s crucial ally, Smotrich has persistently voiced his views in the past. However, the Israeli government maintains that its policy is to enable those individuals who wish to leave Gaza, undergoing proper security checks, to do so.

It is important to emphasize that the Finance Minister’s statements do not represent the official stance of the Israeli government, which maintains that Gazans will be able to return to their homes after the conflict with Hamas, the Islamist movement currently controlling the Gaza Strip. International organizations, such as the United Nations, still recognize the area as occupied by Israel, as it controls all but one border crossing. However, Palestinians and Arab leaders fear that Israel’s actions may result in another catastrophic displacement, similar to the Nakba in 1948.

In response to Smotrich’s comments, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas emphasized that Palestinians will not tolerate any attempts to force them out of their homes, both in Gaza and the West Bank. Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, condemned the Finance Minister’s statements as a “vile mockery and a war crime” and reassured Gazans that they would stand firm against any attempts to displace them.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in significant loss of life and displacement of the population in Gaza. The Israeli military aims to eliminate Hamas, which launched a cross-border assault on Israeli towns, causing substantial civilian casualties and taking hostages. The bombardment has led to the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, and the majority of Gaza’s population has been forced from their homes.

It is essential to note the differing casualty figures reported by Palestinian health authorities and Israel. While the Palestinian health ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians, they assert that a significant percentage of the dead are women and children. Israel disputes these figures and claims that most of those killed were Hamas fighters.

The United States opposes both the reoccupation of Gaza by Israel and the forced expulsion of Palestinians. Instead, the US is calling for the reform of the Palestinian Authority to take control of the Gaza Strip after the conflict. However, Prime Minister Netanyahu opposes this proposal and insists on Israel retaining security control of the region, as well as advocating for Gaza to be demilitarized.

