Israeli Minister Reveals Plans for Gaza’s Post-War Governance

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has presented a new vision for the future governance of Gaza following the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In his proposal, Gallant outlines limited Palestinian rule in the territory, with Israel maintaining overall security control.

Amidst ongoing fighting in Gaza, with numerous casualties reported, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to visit the region this week. Blinken is expected to engage in talks with Palestinian officials in the occupied West Bank, as well as Israeli leaders.

Tensions in the region have escalated following the recent assassination of top Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut. While Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement, his killing has been widely attributed to the country.

Under Gallant’s “four corner” plan, Israel would retain security control in Gaza, while a multinational force and Egypt would play a role in rebuilding the devastated area. However, Palestinian bodies would be responsible for governing the territory, under the condition that there are no hostile actions or threats against Israel.

The plan has generated disagreement within Israel, with some far-right members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government suggesting that Palestinian citizens should be encouraged to leave Gaza and Jewish settlements be reinstated in the territory. These extreme ideas have been rejected by other countries in the region, as well as by Israel’s allies.

While Gallant’s proposals may be viewed as more practical, Palestinian leaders are likely to reject them, insisting that Gazans themselves should have full control over the territory once the war concludes.

Netanyahu has not divulged his specific vision for governing Gaza, but he has hinted that the conflict may endure for several more months, with the goal of completely dismantling Hamas.

Gallant’s plan also outlines the Israeli military’s approach for the next phase of the war in Gaza. It includes targeted operations in the north, such as demolishing tunnels and conducting air and ground strikes, as well as ongoing efforts to locate Hamas leaders and rescue Israeli hostages in the south.

Amidst these developments, the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, with reports of airstrikes hitting various areas in Gaza. The casualties continue to rise, and the Israeli army has declared that it killed a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative during an airstrike.

The situation on the ground remains dire, with little respite for the civilian population. Aid agencies have lamented the lack of safe spaces in Gaza, with camps, shelters, schools, hospitals, and even previously designated “safe zones” becoming battlegrounds.

As the death toll in Gaza surpasses 22,400, constituting almost 1% of the enclave’s population, the need for a swift resolution to the conflict becomes increasingly urgent.

FAQs

Q: Who is proposing the future governance plan for Gaza?

A: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Q: What does the plan entail?

A: Limited Palestinian rule in Gaza, with Israel retaining overall security control.

Q: Is the plan likely to be accepted by Palestinian leaders?

A: It is unlikely, as Palestinian leaders insist on Gazans themselves having full control over the territory.

Q: How does the Israeli military plan to proceed in the next phase of the war in Gaza?

A: By adopting a targeted approach, conducting raids, demolishing tunnels, and carrying out air and ground strikes.

Q: Is there ongoing fighting in Gaza?

A: Yes, clashes and airstrikes continue to occur, resulting in numerous casualties.

Q: What is the current death toll in Gaza?

A: The death toll has surpassed 22,400, constituting almost 1% of the enclave’s population.