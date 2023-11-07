Israeli Government Official Denies US Description of Palestinian Killing as “Terror Attack”

In a recent development, a member of Israel’s far-right government has disputed the United States’ characterization of the killing of a Palestinian in an assault by Israeli settlers as a “terror attack.” This statement challenges the US definition, suggesting that it is not based on intelligence but on media reports. The incident in question involved the death of Qusai Jamal Maatan, a 19-year-old Palestinian who was shot and killed during clashes between armed settlers and residents in Burqa, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The US State Department issued a statement expressing condemnation of the attack and urging accountability and justice for the Palestinian victim.

While the State Department labeled the incident a “terror attack,” Israel’s Agriculture Minister, Avi Dichter, dismissed this description, stating that the US definition should not be regarded as a precise professional definition. Dichter emphasized the importance of focusing on what actually happened on the ground rather than relying solely on media reports.

The Israeli government’s response to the incident has sparked controversy. The Jerusalem District Court decided to release the two detained suspects, with one placed under house arrest and the other kept in a hospital for treatment. This ruling has raised concerns among Palestinians and human rights organizations who argue that accountability and justice should be pursued with equal rigor in cases of violent extremism, regardless of the perpetrators’ identity.

The incident in Burqa is not an isolated occurrence but part of a broader pattern of settler violence against Palestinians. Settler attacks, ranging from physical assault to arson and vandalism, often take place under the protection or coordination of the Israeli army. These incidents contribute to a heightened level of violence, with the number of Palestinian fatalities increasing each year.

The international community, including the United Nations, has expressed alarm over the surge in violence since Israel’s right-wing government came into power. The Biden administration has voiced criticisms of the coalition government’s actions and statements while refraining from taking more decisive measures that could strain its relationship with Israel.

The Israeli government’s refusal to allocate funds to Palestinians, as demonstrated by the finance minister’s recent decision to freeze funds meant for Arab municipalities and educational programs in occupied East Jerusalem, further exacerbates tensions. The budgetary allocations highlight the ruling coalition’s religious and pro-settlement policies, with significant funds reserved for extremist pro-settler parties and settlement expansion projects.

In conclusion, the differing perspectives on the incident in Burqa highlight the complexities and ongoing challenges in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The divergent interpretations underscore the need for impartial investigations and a commitment to justice for all parties involved.