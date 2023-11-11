Israeli Minister Makes Historic Visit to Saudi Arabia for UN Conference

In a groundbreaking move, Haim Katz, the Israeli tourism minister, has embarked on an unprecedented visit to Saudi Arabia. This visit marks the first time an Israeli cabinet member publicly travels to the country. Katz’s two-day trip to Riyadh is in response to an invitation to attend a United Nations conference organized by the World Tourism Organization.

Katz acknowledges the potential of tourism to foster connections between nations, believing that cooperation in this field can bring people’s hearts closer and drive economic progress. During his visit, Katz aims to promote collaboration, tourism, and expand Israel’s foreign relations.

Although the Saudi government has not yet confirmed the visit, it comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is exploring the possibility of formalizing bilateral relations with Israel. The United States has been encouraging Middle Eastern allies, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, to normalize their diplomatic ties, following similar agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. While these deals have been hailed as diplomatic breakthroughs, the Palestinians view them as a betrayal of their quest for statehood.

Katz’s visit to Saudi Arabia is significant in light of recent events. Over the past months, Israel has already sent delegations to participate in various events held in the country, confirming an emerging trend of closer engagement between the two nations. This trip further solidifies the shifting dynamics in the region and indicates a willingness to explore new avenues for cooperation.

