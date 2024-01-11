Israeli Military Discovers Traces of Hostages in Underground Tunnel in Gaza

In a recent development, the Israeli military has uncovered evidence indicating the presence of hostages in an underground tunnel located in the Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis. This discovery has become a central focus of Israel’s ground offensive in the region.

Journalists were given the opportunity to witness the tunnel first-hand as they were escorted into a neighborhood near the demolished homes and streets. The entrance of the tunnel was concealed by a corrugated tin hut in a residential yard, and a makeshift ladder led to the narrow pathway approximately 2.5 meters below the ground. Inside, the tunnel was oppressively hot and humid, with concrete-lined walls and electrical wires. Further along, the military discovered a bathroom where they found compelling evidence, including DNA, indicating that hostages had been present.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army’s chief spokesman, confirmed that the hostages were believed to have been held in this underground tunnel system. However, no specific details were provided regarding what was found in the tunnel, when the hostages were present, or their identities. The admiral also refrained from disclosing whether the hostages were known to be alive or deceased, but stipulated that they had endured difficult conditions while in captivity.

Previous hostages who were released in a cease-fire agreement during late November had shared harrowing accounts of being held in tunnels constructed by Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip. These tunnels have historically been used for weapon smuggling and facilitating the movement of militants within the blockaded area. The discovery of this tunnel is a significant step towards countering Hamas’ operations and dismantling their extensive network.

The location of this underground tunnel within Khan Younis indicates heavy battles in the area. Adjacent residences suffered severe damage, with walls blown apart in multiple apartments. Soil mounds surrounding the vicinity suggest extensive efforts by Israeli bulldozers to uncover buried explosives. Furthermore, a tank was stationed outside an unoccupied school, adorned with an Israeli flag hanging from its exterior walls. The persistent sound of a drone flying overhead accompanied distant gunfire, highlighting the ongoing military operations.

Israeli military officials assert that Hamas continues to operate from within these tunnels, making their destruction a top priority. Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus, commander of the military’s 98th Division, emphasized the all-encompassing threat posed by these tunnels, stating that it extends beyond the conventional 360-degree sphere to a 720-degree menace. This underscores the ever-present danger that Hamas tunnels pose to both underground and above-ground targets.

Moreover, Israel suspects that Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar may be hiding in a tunnel somewhere within Khan Younis. This revelation has intensified the focus on the embattled city, Gaza’s second-largest, as Israel wages its campaign against Hamas. Evacuation orders have been issued to residents as the offensive progresses.

It is crucial to recognize the significance of the hostages in this ongoing conflict. The initial attack by Hamas and other militants on October 7th resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the capture of approximately 250 hostages, according to Israeli authorities. This brutal event acted as a catalyst for the current conflict, which has claimed the lives of over 23,000 Palestinians, with the majority consisting of women and children, and displaced more than 85% of the population. The devastation and destruction throughout Gaza cannot be overstated.

To date, Israel has managed to secure the release of 110 hostages, while approximately 110 remain in captivity, along with the bodies of approximately 20 individuals who perished while being held. Israeli forces have successfully recovered several other captive bodies, but tragically, three hostages were mistakenly killed by the military.

The plight of the hostages has deeply affected the Israeli population, symbolizing a perceived failure of the state to protect its citizens. Freeing the hostages has become a vital component of Israel’s objectives, along with crippling Hamas’ military capabilities and governing structures. As the conflict continues, it remains imperative to prioritize the safety and well-being of all those caught in the crossfire.

