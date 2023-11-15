Israeli Military Forces Neutralize Intruders from Lebanon

Israeli security forces successfully repelled an infiltration attempt by armed individuals from Lebanon, resulting in the elimination of the threat, according to a statement by the Israeli military. The incident occurred as Israel continues to engage in intense clashes with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, potentially indicating the opening of a new front.

Contrary to speculation, Hezbollah officials denied any involvement in the operation, emphasizing their commitment to regional stability. Similarly, representatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad also rejected allegations of their participation. Disgruntled residents living along the Israel-Lebanon border have reported fleeing their homes amid heavy artillery shelling that has affected nearby towns and villages.

Before the recent clashes between Israel and Gaza, several incidents had already heightened tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border. Both Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged artillery fire and rocket attacks, exacerbating the risk of further escalation.

According to the Israeli military’s statement, their forces successfully neutralized a group of armed suspects who infiltrated Israeli territory from Lebanon. Although details surrounding the number of casualties remain undisclosed, military helicopters are currently conducting targeted strikes in the area to ensure the safety of the border region.

Sources from Lebanon have reported a group of individuals approaching the border, with one person opening fire on an Israeli observation post. The incident took place near the towns of Adamit, Aalma El Chaeb, and Zahajra, as confirmed by Israel’s Army Radio. The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon is aware of the incident; however, specific details are yet to be provided. Lebanon’s army has yet to issue a statement regarding the events.

One resident living near the border, Gabi Hage, shared his experience of heavy shelling in close proximity to his home. He mentioned that due to the precarious situation, he and his neighbors made the decision to evacuate and seek refuge in the nearby village.

