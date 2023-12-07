Israel’s Ongoing Offensive in Southern Gaza: A Desperate Situation

The Israeli military has made significant advancements in its offensive in southern Gaza, claiming to have surrounded the home of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. This comes after the Oct. 7 attack, for which Sinwar is believed to be the mastermind. The military’s objective is to eliminate Sinwar as part of their mission.

Doron Avital, a former commander of elite special forces, expressed uncertainty about Sinwar’s fate, questioning whether he would fight to the death or manage to escape undetected. Avital, whose previous role included hunting down militants like Sinwar, acknowledged the unpredictable nature of commanders in such organizations.

In a press conference for international journalists held in 2021, Sinwar himself made a striking statement, suggesting that being assassinated by occupation leaders would be the greatest gift he could receive. Sinwar’s upbringing ingrained in him a willingness to sacrifice his life for his country, he explained.

The press conference took place shortly after 11 days of intense violence in Israel and Gaza, resulting in a devastating loss of life. The Anti-Defamation League reports that at least 248 Palestinians were killed, while 13 people in Israel lost their lives to Hamas or other militant groups’ rockets.

During the conference, Sinwar emphasized the urgent need to end the occupation, either through peaceful resistance or international diplomacy. If these routes fail, he asserted, the resistance will persist. Sinwar acknowledged the high cost that comes with resisting occupation but expressed a willingness to pay that price if necessary.

As the Israel Defense Forces continue their relentless bombardment of southern Gaza, the civilian population has borne the brunt of the violence. Many civilians sought refuge in the area when the conflict erupted, but they have found themselves under constant threat. Hamas health officials have now reported a death toll exceeding 17,000 in Gaza, while Israel claims that 87 of its soldiers have been killed. Furthermore, Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7 resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people.

The dire situation is evident in the harrowing story of 11-year-old Saba Magnam, who frantically searched for her father and siblings within a hospital in Khan Younis. Though she eventually found them alive, many others were not as fortunate. The town of Rafah, where residents have sought refuge, has itself come under attack, compounding the pervasive fear among those living there.

According to the United Nations, there is now no safe place in Gaza. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres even resorted to a rare mechanism to warn the Security Council of an impending humanitarian catastrophe. He called for a humanitarian ceasefire, emphasizing the desperate conditions that have rendered even limited assistance impossible. Guterres warned of the potential for epidemic diseases and increased pressure for mass displacement into neighboring countries.

In an attempt to demonstrate concern for the civilian population, Israel ordered the evacuation of approximately 24 neighborhoods in southern Gaza. This stands in contrast to the complete evacuation of the northern region. Over 80% of Gaza’s population, about 1.87 million people, have been displaced from their homes, some multiple times. The town of Rafah, which normally houses 280,000 people along Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, now accommodates over 470,000 individuals.

The ongoing offensive in southern Gaza presents a desperate situation for both the Israeli military and the civilian population. The consequences of this conflict extend far beyond the immediate physical toll, emphasizing the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

