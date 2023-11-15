Israeli Military Conducts Precision Operation in Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

Israeli military forces are undertaking a meticulous and targeted ground operation at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital. The operation is focused on eliminating Hamas presence in the specified area of the hospital. In accordance with intelligence and operational necessity, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have repeatedly warned Hamas against using the hospital as a base for their activities.

The IDF emphasizes that their objective is to search for Hamas terror infrastructure and weapons, and provide humanitarian aid at the hospital’s entrance. The military has conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza that all military activities within the hospital must cease, as their alleged military use of the hospital violates international law.

Despite these warnings, eyewitnesses at the hospital have reported that Israeli troops took control of the hospital complex and conducted thorough questioning and scanning procedures. The IDF aims to ensure the safety and security of the hospital while upholding their mission to eliminate terrorist activity in the region.

President Biden recently called for the protection of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, urging for less intrusive action relative to hospitals. This aligns with Israel’s commitment to protecting vulnerable medical facilities.

There have been allegations that Hamas has an underground headquarters under Al-Shifa hospital. However, both Hamas and the hospital’s doctors deny this claim. The hospital has faced numerous challenges, including a power outage due to fuel shortages. Israel maintains that their restrictions on fuel entry into Gaza are necessary to prevent its hoarding by Hamas.

In response to the critical situation at Al-Shifa, the IDF has delivered new incubators to ensure the well-being of infants in need of care. The IDF has also stressed the historical positioning of weapons and fighters by Hamas in civilian homes, schools, and hospitals. This tactic puts innocent civilians, including patients and medical staff, at risk.

The IDF states that their forces participating in the operation include trained medical teams and Arabic speakers who prioritize the protection of civilians. While a firefight outside the hospital occurred, there have been no confirmed deaths on either side.

The United Nations humanitarian and health agencies have expressed urgent concern about the situation at Al-Shifa hospital. Various organizations emphasize the need to protect newborns, patients, medical staff, and all civilians during this conflict.

