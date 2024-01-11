New Title: Israeli Military Uncovers Evidence of Hostages in Secret Underground Passage

The Israeli military has made a significant discovery, revealing evidence of hostages in an underground tunnel located in the city of Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip. This recent revelation has shed light on Israel’s ongoing ground offensive in the area, bringing attention to the true extent of the conflict.

The military allowed journalists to witness the tunnel firsthand, granting them access to a neighborhood that has been severely impacted by the destruction caused by the offensive. A corrugated tin hut concealed the entrance to the tunnel within a residential yard, accessed via a makeshift ladder. The tunnel, which spanned approximately 2.5 meters below the surface, presented a challenging and humid environment with walls fortified by concrete and electrical wiring. Further into the tunnel, military personnel discovered a bathroom, where they uncovered definitive proof of hostages, including DNA evidence.

Rather than provide specific details about the findings, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army’s chief spokesman, simply stated that “hostages were held here in this tunnel system.” He refrained from disclosing further information regarding the nature of the evidence or the identities of the hostages. The fate of these individuals, whether they remain alive or deceased, has also not been disclosed.

In subsequent statements to the media, Hagari mentioned that the captives had been subjected to “difficult conditions,” however, he did not provide further clarification. Previous ceasefire agreements in late November resulted in the liberation of several hostages, who went on to recount their experiences of being held within these underground passages. Hamas, the ruling organization in the Gaza Strip, has widely utilized these tunnels for weapon smuggling and movement of fighters, according to Israel.

The discovery of this specific tunnel in Khan Younis highlights the intense conflict that had rippled through this section of the city. Nearby residential areas have suffered extensive damage, with walls blown off apartments and immense piles of dirt, indicating the presence of Israeli bulldozers searching for concealed explosives. Adjacent to an empty school adorned with an Israeli flag, a tank stood vigilantly. The distant buzzing of a drone and sporadic gunfire created an atmosphere that underscored the military’s assertions of ongoing threats emanating from the tunnels.

The Israeli military postulates that Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar may be hiding in a similar tunnel within Khan Younis. This beleaguered city, the second-largest in the Gaza Strip, has become the major target of Israel’s offensive against Hamas in recent weeks. During the tour for journalists, no residents were visible within the vicinity, as they had been compelled to evacuate specific areas as a precautionary measure.

The initial attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas and other militant groups served as the catalyst for the ongoing war. Israeli authorities report that during this attack, 1,200 people were killed, and approximately 250 individuals were taken as hostages. These harrowing events triggered widespread devastation, leading to the deaths of more than 23,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. Moreover, the conflict has displaced over 85% of the territory’s population, with extensive destruction across wide swathes of land.

While 110 hostages have been successfully released, an equal number still remain in captivity alongside the bodies of approximately 20 individuals who perished while being held hostage, according to Israeli sources. Additionally, Israeli forces have recovered other deceased captives, and regrettably, three hostages were mistakenly killed by the military.

The plight of the hostages has deeply affected Israeli society, symbolizing the government’s perceived failure to protect its citizens during the events of Oct. 7. Consequently, the liberation of the remaining hostages has become a pivotal objective for Israel as it pursues its broader goals of dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities and governance.