Israeli Military Discovers Evidence of Weapons and Hostages at Gaza Hospital

The Israeli military has released video footage and photographs revealing the discovery of a hidden cache of weapons within the basement of a children’s hospital in Gaza. Alongside the weapons, the military also uncovered signs indicating that hostages were being held within the hospital by Hamas militants.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israeli military, described finding a command center equipped with an array of weapons, including grenades, suicide vests, and other explosives. Rantissi Hospital, known for its specialized care in treating cancer patients, had apparently been utilized by Hamas fighters for storing their weaponry.

The video footage shared by Hagari highlighted the rudimentary living conditions within the hospital’s basement, including a small kitchen area. Furthermore, he revealed the presence of a nearby tunnel shaft, purportedly connecting the hospital to the residence of a high-ranking Hamas naval commander. According to Hagari, this hospital had become a critical base for Hamas to carry out their attacks against Israel.

Additionally, Israeli troops discovered a motorcycle near the hospital that bore gunshot wounds. The military speculates that this vehicle had been utilized to transport hostages to Gaza after a surprise attack launched by Hamas on October 7th. During this attack, the militants infiltrated southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the capture of around 240 individuals, according to Israeli authorities.

In response to these hostile actions, Israel initiated a large-scale bombardment of the Gaza Strip, subsequently followed by a ground operation. The intensity of this military campaign has led to a devastating loss of life, with over 11,000 casualties reported by Palestinian health officials.

As Israeli forces maintained their presence outside Al Shifa hospital, the primary healthcare facility in Gaza, hundreds of patients awaited evacuation. Israel has accused Hamas of exploiting hospitals and other civilian infrastructure to conceal their command centers and weapons storage. Moreover, they allege that the militants have been employing innocent civilians and hospital patients as human shields.

In contrast, both Hamas and hospital authorities in Gaza vehemently deny these accusations, asserting that health facilities have not been utilized in such a manner. While there has been no immediate response from Hamas regarding the Israeli military’s latest revelations, the United Nations has called for an immediate cessation of attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza. Israel claims to be facilitating the evacuation of patients and civilians.

