New Phase of Israeli Offensive in Gaza

Israeli forces have recently extended their ground offensive into urban refugee camps in central Gaza, ramping up the conflict and causing further destruction in the region. This move comes after intense bombardment and evacuation orders for residents. Gaza’s main telecom provider has also reported a complete interruption of services, further isolating the already besieged territory.

The Israeli military has termed this new battle zone as a necessary step in their ongoing efforts to crush the ruling Hamas militant group. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized that they are committed to locating and eliminating Hamas terrorists who pose a threat to Israel’s security.

Israel’s offensive has had a devastating impact on the region, with a significant loss of life and destruction of infrastructure. The Health Ministry in Gaza has reported over 20,900 Palestinian casualties, the majority of which are women and children. The United Nations human rights office has noted that the continued bombardment of middle Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 100 Palestinians since Christmas Eve.

In response to international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel has decided to no longer grant automatic visas to United Nations employees. The government believes that the UN has been complicit in Hamas’ tactics and will now consider visa requests on a case-by-case basis. This could potentially hinder aid efforts in Gaza, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Residents of central Gaza have described intense shelling and airstrikes in the Nuseirat, Maghazi, and Bureij camps. These densely populated areas serve as a refuge for Palestinians displaced during the 1948 war. The Israeli military has ordered residents to evacuate a wide territory in central Gaza, asking them to move to nearby Deir al-Balah. This displacement puts a strain on the already dire conditions faced by the displaced population.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, several countries have sent proposals to resolve the crisis. These proposals aim to establish a transitional Palestinian government in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. However, specific details of these proposals have not been disclosed.

