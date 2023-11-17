Israeli Forces Make Progress in Neutralizing Tunnels and Expanding Territory

Israeli military forces have recently achieved significant success in their operations targeting underground tunnels and expanding their control over strategic territories. These actions are part of ongoing efforts to combat the threat posed by Hamas militants.

In addition to their own advancements, the Israeli military has acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Emirati and Egyptian forces. These allies have been instrumental in establishing field hospitals away from the active battle zone. By doing so, they are effectively helping to alleviate the strain on Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, which has been overwhelmed with the influx of victims.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have identified the hospital as having connections to Hamas’ command infrastructure. However, instead of divulging specific details of their operations, Israeli military officials have assured the public that they will take all necessary measures to confront Hamas terrorists.

[Source: The Wall Street Journal]