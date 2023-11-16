Israeli Military Extends Operation in Gaza, Strikes Continue as Crisis Deepens

The Israeli military spokesperson announced on Saturday that Israel has expanded its ground operation in Gaza with the deployment of infantry and armored vehicles. This move is accompanied by “massive” airstrikes from both the air and sea. The ground forces are still on the ground and the war continues.

Earlier on Saturday, the military released videos showing columns of armored vehicles moving in sandy areas of Gaza, confirming the presence of ground troops. Additionally, warplanes were used to bomb numerous Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers. This marks a significant escalation in Israel’s efforts to dismantle the ruling militant group in Gaza. It also indicates that Israel is edging closer to a full-scale invasion of the region.

The Israeli military spokesperson had previously mentioned that ground forces were expanding their activities in Gaza with the objective of achieving their war objectives. Israel has amassed a large number of troops along the border, signaling a strong intention to intensify the conflict.

As part of the escalated attack, Israel has targeted Hamas’ extensive network of tunnels and underground installations, many of which are located beneath Gaza City. These installations are seen as crucial targets in their offensive.

With the increase in bombardment, Israel has also disrupted communication lines, causing a near-blackout of information and cutting off the 2.3 million people in Gaza from the outside world. This has left Palestinians in Gaza isolated, with limited access to food, water, and communication.

The impact of the bombardment on Gazans is severe, as they were already dealing with a lack of electricity due to previous cuts. The cutoff of internet, cellular, and landline services has made it difficult to ascertain casualties and details of the ground incursions. The situation has caused panic among relatives outside Gaza who are unable to contact their loved ones inside.

Israel maintains that its strikes are targeting Hamas fighters and infrastructure, but the militants’ presence among civilians puts innocent lives at risk. The media center run by Hamas reported clashes with Israeli forces, pointing to ongoing conflicts in various locations, including an Israeli incursion in the central Gaza Strip.

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 7,300, with more than 60% of the victims being minors and women. The ongoing blockade on Gaza has resulted in dwindling supplies, leaving the UN aid operation in a critical state. The number of casualties in Israel stands at over 1,400, with at least 229 hostages taken into Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has expressed expectations of a long and difficult ground offensive into Gaza. The dismantling of Hamas’ extensive network of tunnels is predicted to take a significant amount of time. Gallant also alluded to a prolonged period of lower-intensity fighting as Israel seeks to eliminate pockets of resistance. The endgame remains uncertain, as Israel does not intend to govern the territory, yet it does not specify who should take charge.

The conflict has raised concerns about a wider regional war, as Arab nations express growing alarm over the potential for increased casualties in urban fighting. The urgency of protecting civilians and delivering humanitarian aid has been emphasized by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a conversation with Gallant.

As the crisis deepens, the residents of Gaza are left without electricity, communication, and water. Their options are limited to waiting in their homes or seeking refuge in schools and hospitals as Israel continues its bombing. Hospitals and aid operations are struggling to function without phone lines and internet.

Overall, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with a growing humanitarian crisis and no clear resolution in sight. As the conflict intensifies, it is crucial to prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians and work towards a sustainable peace.

FAQ

What is the objective of Israel’s ground operation in Gaza?

Israel aims to dismantle Hamas’ rule in Gaza and eliminate its ability to threaten Israel. The endgame and how Hamas’ defeat will be measured remain unclear.

How has the conflict affected the civilians in Gaza?

The civilians in Gaza are facing dire circumstances, with limited access to food, water, and communication. The ongoing bombardment and disruption of services have left them isolated and in fear for their lives.

Are there any efforts to protect civilians and provide humanitarian aid?

Various international actors, including the United Nations, have called for the protection of civilians and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid. The situation remains critical, and assistance is needed to alleviate the suffering of the population.