The Delicate Balance: Religious Sites and Political Tensions in Jerusalem

In a recent statement at the United Nations, Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, raised concerns about the safety of holy Islamic sites in Jerusalem. He claimed that Hamas, the militant group in control of the Gaza Strip, would willingly target these sites to provoke Israel into defending them. Erdan drew attention to the Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, and compared Hamas to the Islamic State, infamous for its destruction of historical and sacred places.

Erdan presented a video to support his claims, showing Hamas rockets being intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome near the Temple Mount, also known as Al-Haram Al-Sharif. He emphasized that Israel was defending Al-Aqsa mosque from these attacks. This assertion led Erdan to question the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for supporting a group that prioritizes violence over the protection of Islamic holy sites.

The Temple Mount, situated in Jerusalem’s Old City, is a significant location for Jews, Christians, and Muslims. Al-Aqsa mosque, a part of the Temple Mount complex, is where Muslims believe the prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven. However, Jewish worship is prohibited within the Temple Mount, leading Jews to pray at the Western Wall nearby.

The management of the Al-Aqsa compound is under Jordan’s control, ensuring that Muslims can pray there while others are granted visitation rights. Nevertheless, there have been ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestinians regarding the status quo. Palestinians often accuse Israel of violating the agreement by imposing restrictions on Muslim worship and exerting more control over the area surrounding the compound.

These tensions escalated in January when Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited Al-Aqsa. Palestinians strongly objected, believing it was a violation of the status quo. Ben-Gvir, on the other hand, claimed that the Temple Mount should be open to all.

