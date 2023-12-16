Israeli Military Investigates Fatal Shooting of Palestinians in the West Bank

The Israeli military has launched an internal investigation into the fatal shooting of two Palestinians in the West Bank. The incident, which was captured on video footage released by a human rights group, shows Israeli forces killing the men at close range during a military raid in a refugee camp.

The video footage, posted by the B’Tselem human rights group, depicts a group of Palestinians being pursued by Israeli military vehicles in the Faraa refugee camp. One of the men, identified as 25-year-old Rami Jundob, is seen holding a red canister when he is shot by soldiers. The military vehicle then approaches Jundob as he lies wounded on the ground and fires multiple shots at him until he is motionless. Another man, identified as 36-year-old Thaar Shahin, is later shot from close range while cowering underneath a car.

According to B’Tselem, Shahin was killed instantly, while Jundob succumbed to his injuries the following day. The Israeli military has acknowledged the incident and stated that its military police unit is investigating whether shots were fired in violation of the law. The findings of the investigation will be forwarded to a military prosecutor, potentially resulting in criminal charges.

Instances of Israeli soldiers facing prosecution for such incidents are rare, and even when wrongdoing is established, the punishments are typically lenient. In a recent high-profile case, an Israeli soldier received a reduced nine-month sentence after being convicted of manslaughter for shooting a severely injured Palestinian who was lying on the ground in 2016. Critics argue that these cases highlight a broader issue of excessive force by Israeli security forces and citizens against suspected Palestinian attackers.

Another incident that occurred on the same day involved video footage showing Palestinian photojournalist Mustafa Haruf being beaten by Israeli police officers in East Jerusalem. The officers have been suspended, and an investigation has been initiated by the police. These incidents come amid heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians as the war between Israel and Hamas intensifies.

