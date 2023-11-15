Israeli Military Explores Alternatives to Full Gaza Invasion Amidst US Discussions

In a recent development, President Joe Biden revealed that the United States and Israeli militaries are engaged in talks to explore alternatives to a full-scale invasion of Gaza. This announcement comes in the wake of the Hamas attack on October 7th, which had sparked widespread speculation of an imminent ground assault.

While details of these alternative strategies remain undisclosed, the Israeli Defence Forces’ spokesperson, Lt Col Richard Hecht, cast doubt on the inevitability of a ground invasion, stating that preparations were being made for the next stages of war, but they may not necessarily involve a conventional ground offensive.

The expectation for a large-scale Israeli ground assault arose after Hamas insurgents breached Gaza’s border wire, resulting in the loss of approximately 1,400 Israeli lives, predominantly civilians, and the taking of over 200 hostages. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to “demolish Hamas,” positioning tanks along the southern border as a show of readiness.

However, the anticipated assault was put on hold to allow for diplomatic efforts. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and other officials sent by Washington delivered a consistent message during their visits — urging caution and emphasizing the need to avoid hasty military interventions driven by immediate rage, as seen after the 9/11 attacks. They highlighted the potential for Hezbollah reprisals from the north and the risk of a two-front war, as well as the severe humanitarian consequences that an invasion could entail.

While leaving Hamas in power in Gaza is not a viable option, particularly for a government that faced criticism over its failure to prevent the attack, finding a resolution that averts an invasion is proving challenging. Unanimous pressure from the Arab world could possibly compel Hamas to leave Gaza and relocate to an agreed-upon safe haven, similar to the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s departure from Lebanon in 1982. President Biden hoped to discuss this possibility during a planned summit with Arab leaders, but their absence ultimately led to the cancellation of the meeting.

Some experts remain skeptical of a non-violent outcome, considering the political constraints faced both by Hamas and the Israeli government. Moreover, any Israeli administration, especially one that promotes itself as hawkish and tough, would find it arduous to confront the anger, rage, and criticism of Israeli public opinion.

Former Israeli intelligence officials suggest that a ground offensive can take various forms, with options ranging from special forces operations to targeted raids aimed at identifying and rescuing hostages. They point out that the 2021 Guardian of the Walls operation relied solely on air power, inflicting substantial damage on Hamas infrastructure but highlighting the limitations of using air strikes alone.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, speaking to troops on the Gaza border, indicated that some form of ground operation was imminent. While the specific details of the operation remained undisclosed, significant ground operations were predicted.

This recent development also underscores a departure from Israel’s standard practice of keeping its military plans separate from US involvement. By inviting President Biden to participate in Israel’s war cabinet deliberations during his visit, Prime Minister Netanyahu seems to be signaling a shift in approach, making Biden partly responsible for any Israeli actions taken in Gaza.

As the discussions for alternative strategies continue between the Israeli and US militaries, finding a solution that balances the security concerns of Israel, the regional political dynamics, and the humanitarian situation remains a complex and urgent task.