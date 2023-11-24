Israeli Military Holds Director of Main Gaza Hospital for Alleged Ties to Hamas

The director of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, Muhammad Abu Salamiya, has been detained by Israeli forces over allegations of the hospital’s collaboration with Hamas. Israeli authorities claim that the hospital, the largest in the Palestinian territory, was used by Hamas for command and control purposes. The Israeli army had previously raided the hospital and accused Hamas fighters of using tunnels underneath the facility to stage attacks.

Both Hamas and hospital officials have vehemently denied these allegations. In response to the arrest of Salamiya and his colleagues, Hamas has called for their immediate release and urged international bodies such as the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene. However, the Israeli military maintains that Salamiya is being held for questioning due to evidence suggesting his involvement in terrorist activities.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has taken a toll on Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure. The Indonesian Hospital, located in Gaza City, has been heavily bombarded, with its generators and a significant part of the building sustaining damage. Concerns have been raised about the safety of patients and staff remaining at Al-Shifa hospital, as the facility has been targeted by Israeli gunfire and threats of bombing.

Israeli special forces have conducted extensive operations at Al-Shifa hospital as part of their campaign against Gaza militants. The hospital had previously issued evacuation orders, resulting in the relocation of hundreds of patients and displaced individuals. However, the Israeli army claimed that these evacuations were carried out at the request of the hospital director, further complicating the situation.

Efforts have been made to evacuate the wounded and sick from Al-Shifa to other hospitals in southern Gaza. The Palestinian Red Crescent, in collaboration with the United Nations, has been involved in this operation. Delays at the checkpoint separating northern and southern Gaza have caused the evacuation process to take nearly 20 hours. Additionally, three paramedics were detained, but two have since been released.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has caused immense devastation and loss of life. The Hamas-run government in Gaza reports that nearly 15,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since the start of the Israeli military campaign. Israeli officials claim that approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, have died, with around 240 being taken hostage.

FAQ

What is Al-Shifa hospital?

Al-Shifa hospital is the largest hospital in the Palestinian territory of Gaza. It plays a crucial role in providing medical care to the population, especially during times of conflict.

What is the relationship between Al-Shifa hospital and Hamas?

The Israeli military has accused Al-Shifa hospital of being used by Hamas for command and control purposes. However, both Hamas and hospital officials have denied these allegations.

How has the conflict affected the healthcare infrastructure in Gaza?

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to significant damage to healthcare facilities in Gaza. Hospitals, including Al-Shifa, have been targeted by Israeli attacks, resulting in a strain on medical resources and endangering the lives of patients and healthcare workers.

What efforts have been made to evacuate patients from Al-Shifa?

The Palestinian Red Crescent, in collaboration with the United Nations, has been working to evacuate wounded and sick individuals from Al-Shifa hospital to other hospitals in southern Gaza. However, the process has faced challenges and delays due to the checkpoint separating northern and southern Gaza.

What is the human toll of the conflict?

According to the Hamas-run government in Gaza, nearly 15,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since the start of the Israeli military campaign. Israeli officials claim that approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, have died, with around 240 being taken hostage.

Sources:

– Palestinian Red Crescent [a href=”https://www.palestinercs.org/”]https://www.palestinercs.org/[/a]

– Palestinian Ministry of Health [a href=”https://www.moh.gov.ps/”]https://www.moh.gov.ps/[/a]

– Israeli Defense Forces [a href=”https://www.idf.il/”]https://www.idf.il/[/a]