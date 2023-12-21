Israeli Military Accused of Targeting Journalists in Gaza

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the Israeli military has been accused of deliberately targeting journalists and their families. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has reported the highest death toll of media workers in any recent conflict, with at least 68 journalists and other media workers killed since the start of the conflict.

The CPJ has expressed concerns about a pattern of targeting journalists and their families by the Israeli military. In some instances, journalists were killed while clearly displaying press insignia in areas where no fighting was taking place. Journalists have also reported receiving threats from Israeli officials and IDF officers before their family members were killed.

The CPJ is calling for an end to the culture of impunity surrounding cases of journalists killed by the IDF. Notably, the CPJ found that more journalists have been killed in the first 10 weeks of the Israel-Gaza war than in any entire year in a single country.

The impact of these attacks on journalism in Gaza is devastating, with Reporters Without Borders warning that “journalism is in the process of being eradicated in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s refusal to protect media personnel.” The area has seen a significant decline in the safety and freedom of journalists, leaving them with no safe refuge and no way of leaving.

It is important to note that the CPJ’s report highlights a disturbing pattern of journalists in Gaza receiving threats and subsequently having their family members killed. An example is the case of Anas Al-Sharif, an Al-Jazeera journalist who lost his 90-year-old father in an Israeli airstrike after receiving multiple threats from Israeli army officers.

Israel, on the other hand, denies targeting journalists and asserts that its operations are directed solely at Hamas. However, the CPJ’s findings suggest otherwise and call for more transparency regarding the Israeli military’s orders with regard to media workers.

The issue goes beyond the current conflict in Gaza. The CPJ’s report from May highlighted a “deadly pattern” of Israeli forces killing journalists dating back to the past two decades. Despite these incidents, Israel has never held a soldier accountable for the intentional or unintentional killing of a journalist.

The situation raises questions about the responsibility of the international community, particularly the United States, in holding Israel accountable for these actions. The US State Department, while stating that it has not seen evidence of intentional targeting of journalists by Israel, has been criticized for not taking more aggressive action in investigating these incidents and pushing for an independent inquiry.

As this conflict continues to unfold, it is crucial for the international community to address the issue of the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza and work towards ensuring the safety and protection of media personnel.

