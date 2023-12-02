Israeli Survivor Shares His Story with Minnesota Community

An Israeli man traveled all the way to Minnesota to share his harrowing escape from the Oct. 7 attacks that forever changed his life. Rom El-Hai, accompanied by a Hebrew-English translator, captivated an audience of about 30 students and community members at the Martin and Esther Capp Event Center near the University of Minnesota campus. He recounted the terrifying hours-long escape he and his friends made from the Supernova music festival in southern Israel after the deadly attack launched by Hamas militants from Gaza.

Instead of relying on cell phone photos and images of a damaged car, El-Hai vividly described the moments of fear and uncertainty he experienced with his friends as they hid in the bushes and eventually made their way back to the festival grounds days later. He also shared the heartbreaking loss of his friend, Hezi Hanom, who was killed during the attack.

El-Hai, a dedicated member of the trance music community in Israel, spoke passionately about the impact the attack had on him and his fellow festival-goers. The trance music scene, although small and tight-knit, serves as a second home for him and many others. He expressed deep sorrow upon seeing the faces of the victims, as he recognized them from the music scene, despite not knowing them personally.

This speaking engagement at Minnesota Hillel was just one part of El-Hai’s Midwest tour organized by the Israeli-led organization Faces of October Seventh. In addition to visiting synagogues in the Twin Cities, El-Hai will continue his tour in Chicago, Atlanta, and Durham, sharing his story with diverse audiences.

Benjie Kaplan, the executive director of Minnesota Hillel, emphasizes the importance of providing students with the opportunity to bear witness to firsthand accounts like El-Hai’s. In a time of heightened tension and conflict, Kaplan believes that creating a space on campus for reflection, discussion, understanding, and empathy is crucial.

While the presentation at Minnesota Hillel aimed to promote dialogue and empathy, recent events have sparked activism and divided opinions on campus. University of Minnesota Twin Cities students staged a walkout in support of Palestinians in Gaza, and activists lobbied for the withdrawal of the state’s investments in Israeli companies. These actions reflect the complex and sensitive nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which continues to impact communities worldwide.

As Israeli airstrikes resumed bombing locations in Gaza following the collapse of a week-long ceasefire, the toll on both sides is devastating. Israeli officials report that at least 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 attack, while approximately 240 were taken as hostages, with 137 released during prisoner exchanges throughout the week. Meanwhile, Palestinian health authorities state that Israeli airstrikes and ground campaigns have claimed over 15,000 lives in Gaza.

