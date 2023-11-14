New Article: Tragic Incident at Rosh Hashanah Festivities in Uman Raises Concerns

An unfortunate incident occurred during the Rosh Hashanah festivities in the city of Uman, Ukraine, resulting in the death of an Israeli man. While the exact cause of death remains unknown, reports suggest that the man collapsed in front of his children during afternoon prayers at the entrance to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the founder of the Jewish Hasidic movement.

Emergency medical personnel made immediate efforts to revive the man, who was in his 50s, but unfortunately, their efforts were in vain. The Israeli Foreign Ministry is now working together with the ZAKA rescue service and Ukrainian authorities to repatriate the man’s remains back to Israel.

The incident took place against the backdrop of tens of thousands of mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews who had traveled to Uman to observe Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest holidays in the Jewish calendar. This Ukrainian city holds great significance for adherents of the Hasidic movement, as it is considered one of the birthplaces of this religious tradition.

Despite warnings from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, who advised against making the journey due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, these devoted pilgrims chose to celebrate in Uman. The celebrations were held under heightened security measures due to the 19-month conflict, with the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, repeatedly urging caution.

Uman has been a place of pilgrimage for approximately two centuries, drawing visitors from around the world. It holds deep historical and religious importance as the birthplace of Rabbi Nachman. However, its location in a country affected by war has raised concerns about the safety of those who choose to make the pilgrimage.

FAQs:

1. What is Rosh Hashanah?

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, commemorating the creation of Adam and Eve and the beginning of the world according to Jewish tradition. It is a time of introspection, repentance, and celebration.

