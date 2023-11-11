Israeli Losses in Gaza Continue as President Biden Calls for ‘Pause’ in Hamas Conflict

Amid escalating tension and violence in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, reports indicate that Israeli losses in Gaza have risen. As a result, President Biden has called for a temporary ceasefire, urging both sides to pause the hostilities.

Recently, dozens of Columbia University students made headlines for staging an anti-Israel walkout during a lecture by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The students protested the school’s handling of pro-Israeli students and demanded support for affected students and a commitment to safety and well-being.

Additionally, nearly 400 Americans have been cleared to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing to Egypt. The U.S. State Department is coordinating departure dates for American citizens in Gaza and providing assistance to those in contact with the U.S. government.

In a significant move, the government of Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Israel and cut off all economic ties with the country. This decision comes as Israel faces mounting pressure from Arab nations to cease its retaliatory actions against Hamas. Several Middle Eastern leaders, including those from Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt, have condemned Israel’s war on Hamas.

Meanwhile, Rep. Rashida Tlaib has shared a recording from a Michigan resident trapped in Gaza, pleading for an immediate ceasefire and assistance. Tlaib emphasizes the importance of amplifying the voices of those on the ground in Gaza.

Furthermore, the Israeli Defense Forces have shut down a Hamas-operated social media campaign aimed at gathering information on Israeli forces. Fake accounts were used to establish relationships and gather sensitive data, but they were ultimately dismantled by Israeli security forces.

Amidst discussions on how to bring an end to the conflict, the United States and its partners are reportedly considering the deployment of foreign troops as an international peacekeeping force in Gaza. While details of these discussions remain undisclosed, there is a possibility of involving troops from various countries, including Saudi Arabia.

As the situation in Gaza continues to evolve, it is essential to prioritize diplomacy, peace, and the well-being of civilians caught in the crossfire.

